Vitória Strada congratulates the bride, Marcella Rica, with a beautiful tribute: ”My greatest gift”

Vitória Strada makes an emotional declaration of love to celebrate the anniversary of the bride, Marcella Rica

This Saturday 16, Marcella Rica is celebrating 30 years of life and, of course, the bride, Vitoria Strada (25) used social media to make a beautiful tribute.

On the Instagram profile, the actress shared beautiful records with her beloved and declared herself with an emotional text.

“My momo’s day, my little Dino’s, Teodorinha’s, my greatest gift! I’m so happy to share my life with you, my love. See you chase your dreams, see you flood the lives of people around you of happiness and inspiration”, he said.

Next, she wished wonderful things: “You are a little angel in my life and in the lives of so many people who today celebrate this 3.0 so well lived, lol. May your dimples come alive every day in this new cycle and that your beautiful smile is always present”.

Finally, Vitória overflowed with more affection and love: “And I will always be here, no matter what, cheering and cheering for you, because you deserve a whole world of happiness. And because a lifetime is not enough for the time I want to spend with you.”, concluded.

The producer made a point of commenting on the bride’s publication: “How lucky I am to have found you in this life. I love you, my little ninth”, she said.

