Vitória Strada pays homage to Marcella Rica’s birthday; see more cute moments from the couple | famous

Marcella Rica “thirty” this Saturday, 10/16, and received a beautiful declaration from the bride, Vitória Strada. The Salve-se Quem Puder actress posted a click hugging the blonde and an old photo of Marcella as a child. Just take a look!
Vitória Strada pays a cute tribute on Marcella Rica’s birthday; see other romantic moments of the couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Marcella, of course, did not let the tribute go unnoticed and replied: “How lucky I am to have found you in this life. I love you, my little ninth. ❤️”
Oh guys, I can’t do these two!
Vitória Strada pays a cute tribute on Marcella Rica’s birthday; see other romantic moments of the couple — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Remembering: Vitória and Marcella have their birthdays in the same month, or rather, in the same week! Kyra’s interpreter turned 25 years old on 10/12 and also got text!
The two recently took a trip to none other than PARIS! It’s not too much? And of course there was no lack of clicks from the couple in the most romantic city in the world. Vitória and Marcella got engaged in the New Year, after an INCREDIBLE surprise that Libra prepared for her beloved.
Do you remember this moment? Review the video!
Vitória Strada shows marriage proposal made by Marcela Ricca
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica traveled to Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica traveled to Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica traveled to Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica in Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica in Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram