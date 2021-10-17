Was it you, Musk? What is this robot armor doing in SpaceX’s yard?

The record of a very unusual figure sitting quietly in the back of a pickup truck has drawn the attention of netizens. The image, released by RGV Aerial Photography, reveals what appears to be a prototype of a robot armor. The fact that the car was parked at SpaceX’s Texas facility, the “Starbase”, gave rise to many assumptions about the nature of the armor.

In the shared image, it is possible to observe a robot (or a project of it) sitting in a chair, which is in the back of a pickup truck. Although unusual, what this figure actually means or what its purpose is, it is unclear. Recently Tesla, the automotive company owned by Elon Musk, who also owns SpaceX, said it is working on a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Thus, there is no lack of assumptions about the unknown plans involving the “robot armor” in the truck. Some netizens joke that Musk has started working on the new costume for Tony Stark, a character in the franchise for Marvel, O Iron Man. In fact, the robot armor resembles the first version of the saga’s steel armor. Anyway, whoever produced the figure sitting in the truck, was very dedicated.

Analyzing the image, the armor, apparently a handicraft work, appears to be made of aluminum, in addition to having pads for the user’s comfort. Remember that on the 31st of this month, Halloween is celebrated, so it could be someone’s costume — a hit even before it arrives, if that’s what it’s for.

Are SpaceX or Musk up to something? Or is it just a special object from a completely unknown person? The ministry, at least so far, remains in the air.

Source: Futurism