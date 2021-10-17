Like any other relationship, the open also needs agreements between the couple to work. That’s what Mariana Lima, partner of Enrique Diaz, revealed. Married for over 20 years, the actress decided to explain how the partnership works and said that there is a “rule” for the romance not to become painful due to jealousy.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the artist said that lovebirds do not tell each other when they have sexual experiences with other people. She also said that they live in two houses so they don’t have to stay together all the time: “We live from everything and two years ago we started living in two houses. An attempt to stay together. And have more space. I also need to be alone a little, without him and without the girls”.

Despite being an open relationship, Mariana explained that the couple was never able to have that kind of freedom, so they made an agreement not to get hurt: “It never worked. It’s too private for the other to know and interfere. And it opens a wound that doesn’t heal.”

“We agreed not to know. Because when we found out, it was shit. There are couples who prefer to tell. Kike and I don’t have this development”.

About to play a bisexual character in the next 9 pm TV Globo soap opera, Um Lugar ao Sol, the 49-year-old veteran opened up about her love life and admitted that she has already had sex with other women.