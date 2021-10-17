‘We were baptized’, says Urach when announcing that she will return to church with her husband

The model Andressa Urach again surprised his followers on Instagram by announcing that he returned to attend the evangelical church with her husband, Thiago Lopes. A few days ago, the controversial ex-vice miss butt threatened to go back to prostituting herself pregnant and wrote a text on the social network justifying the new baptism at Universal.

“Yesterday was a very special day, as my husband and I got baptized. I want to make it clear that I don’t agree with the holy bonfire and I also don’t like some people who lead Universal, but as I know that Bishop Guaracy and Mrs. Thais are people of God, I will go back to attend the bishop’s meetings, accompanied by my husband. And if it weren’t for Bishop Guaracy who was here in the cathedral in Rio Grande do Sul, I wouldn’t be attending Universal either, until the leadership of the same changes,” Urach wrote in part of his message in the stories on his Instagram profile.

“I am working on forgiveness because I need God’s forgiveness. I am a failure, I recognize my sins, my mistakes and I am what I am. I recognize that I really need Jesus, especially to make my marriage and my family work. Thank you for the prayers and those who support us. I was very happy with God’s mercy on me, I’m glad I had time to repent, get baptized and start from scratch again. Thank you love for fighting for us! And thank you Bishop Guara Santos, for guiding my husband not to give up on our family”, she added.

