What the sale of Extra to Assaí says about the strategy of supermarket chains | Economy

With the crises that hit Brazil in the last 10 years, including the one caused by Covid-19, the country’s large supermarket chains are changing their strategies to grow in a scenario of slow economic recovery. Among the bets for expansion are the wholesalers and neighborhood markets.

On Thursday (14), for example, Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) closed the sale of 71 commercial points of the Extra Hiper brand to Assaí and announced that it will no longer operate with the hypermarket model in Brazil.

According to Jorge Feisal, CEO of GPA, leaving the hypermarket segment will intensify the focus and accelerate the expansion of the company’s higher-profit business “through the premium and proximity segments”, through the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto and Mercado Extra banners.

Assaí opened 150 stores in the last decade, 25 of which were conversions of Extra Hiper units.

Carrefour Brazil also entered the cash-and-carry segment, by buying 30 Makro stores in Brazil in 2020 for R$ 1.95 billion. In June of this year, the company stated that 28 of the 29 stores were converted to its Atacadão wholesale brand and that the rest were remodeled to serve as “atacadão delivery wholesale”.

In February, Carrefour also announced an agreement to purchase all the shares of Grupo Big Brasil (formerly Walmart Brasil) for R$7.5 billion.

In a statement, the network of French origin said that the acquisition of the BIG Group “will expand the presence of Carrefour Brazil in regions where it has limited penetration, such as the Northeast and South of the country, and that offer strong growth potential.”

With the acquisition, Carrefour Brasil will manage the Sam’s Club brand, through a licensing agreement with Walmart. It is worth remembering that the company also has the Carrefour Bairro brand.

Discounts and convenience

Despite the growth in the number of cash-and-carry stores across the country in recent months, Fábio Bentes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), says that the model has been in existence since the 1960s and attracts those who want to save by buying in large quantities.

With the drop in the purchasing power of Brazilians, the wholesalers gained meaning for supermarket chains, as consumers started prioritizing lower prices for purchases of the month, explained Bentes.

“They have a lean structure, self-service and offer discounts for those who buy wholesale and sometimes also for those who buy at retail. Because they have this possibility of lower prices, they ended up gaining strength in the last decade,” said Bentes.

Neighborhood markets, on the other hand, are focused on convenience and are usually located in middle- and upper-class neighborhoods.