What today’s leader needs, according to former CEO of the owner of Ambev

Carlos Brito, CEO of AB Inbev between 2005 and 2020, is today considered one of the most prominent leaders in the world. His career, which has already been awarded and recognized worldwide, blends with the history of Fundação Estudar, of which he was the first fellow and which he recently rediscovered during the organization’s 30th anniversary celebration.

On the occasion, Brito spoke to guests and online viewers about the definition of leadership and the figure of the leader itself. In Practice separated the main points of the manager’s interview, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

What is a leader, according to Carlos Brito

In Brito’s view, an essential criterion to become a leader is to have a team that needs to be guided and captained. People in technical roles, who run processes and operations, are not leaders (at least not thinking about their core business), he explains.

In this sense, therefore, Brito says that, “in a practical way, a leader is a person who delivers results with the team and correctly”. For this, some points need to be considered and it is necessary to create:

#1. Management system

That guides processes and turns decisions into a systematized action. It serves to help the work of the leader and the followers. because it standardizes everyone’s behavior.

#two. Strategy

To guide the plans in the short, medium and long term, so that the actions make sense within the logic of the objectives to be achieved.

#3. Ability to prioritize

To understand what must be done first and what is secondary within the framework of strategic actions that will allow the team to achieve the result.

#4 Translation of complex situations

To facilitate the work of your subordinates and optimize the progress of actions within the organization. If everything is explained and detailed, less time is wasted.

#5. ethic

To act within the laws and values ​​of organizations, without finding shortcuts that will allow untrue or unsustainable results.

What is the difference between yesterday’s and today’s leader?

The main difference between yesterday’s leader and today’s leader, according to Carlos Brito, is associated with changes in society. In addition to the common work of inspiring, selecting, retaining and developing people, it is also necessary to think about diversity and inclusion.

According to him, diversity is one of the key points, today, for organizations to have more plural ideas, for there to be more creativity and for them to grow.

Thirty years ago, the vision was that a good leader was one who delivered a good result for the business. This has changed over time, not only due to consumer pressure, who started to want to understand what was behind brands and companies, but also due to the company’s colleagues.

