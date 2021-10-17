What’s in the October 2021 Update (KB5006670) for Windows 10?

Microsoft recently began making available the 10th cumulative update of the year for Windows 10 in versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004. The October 2021 update (KB5006670) for Windows 10 is being shipped through Windows Update, WSUS, and MS Catalog. This month’s Patch Tuesday arrives with bug fixes, improvements and known issue fixes.

The KB5006670 update is mandatory and fixes bug remnants related to “News and Interests”. If you are using Windows 10 version 21H1, the new update will advance the operating system to Build 19043.1288.

If you upgraded from Windows 10 version 20H2, your computer will advance to Build 19042.1288 bringing the same fixes that other OS versions are now getting. When checking operating system updates through Windows Update, the following description will appear:

“2021-10 Windows 10 Version 21H1 Cumulative Update for x64-based Systems (KB5006670)”



KB5006670 update for Windows 10 version 21H1 being installed. Source: Vitor Valeri

How to download the update now

To get the performance improvements provided by the new Windows 10 update, please follow the steps:

Step 01: Click on the Windows flag at the bottom left corner to open the start menu.

Step 02: Select the gear symbol in the left corner under the column.

Step 03: Scroll down and select “update and security”.

Step 04: Select “check for updates”.

Step 05: Select “Download and install” under updates.

Manually download and install update KB5006670

You can download the KB5006670 update for Windows 10 (64-bit and 32-bit x86) manually here. When accessing the Microsoft Update catalog, you will need to select the “download” button next to the version of Windows 10 you want to download. Then, just right click on the link and select “save as” to begin the download.

Update Update Summary for Windows 10 KB5006670 (Build 19043.1288)

The main news of the KB5006670 update for Windows 10 version 21H1/20H2/2004 are:

Fixes news and interest issues.

Fix Outlook application crashes.

Fixes Office and Adobe application issues.

Fixes a bug that crashes devices.

Fixes taskbar issues.

What was fixed and improved in the October 2021 update (KB5006670) for Windows 10 (Build 19043.1288)

Microsoft has been fighting bugs for quite some time now with the “News and Interests” widget located in the taskbar. An error was causing the corruption of icons in the taskbar, as well as considerably affecting the usability of Windows with blurred icons and buttons. Update KB5006670 (Build 19043.1288) brings a fix for this bug, as well as another one that caused apps such as Outlook to crash or OS clock accuracy when switching to daylight saving time.

Another bug related to “News and Interests” that has been fixed is the information that the widget provides for no reason at all when the user right-clicks on the taskbar. In addition to this bug, an issue that caused the PC to freeze (hang) was also fixed.

Fortunately an issue causing apps such as Office and Adobe Reader to crash when using Microsoft Exploit Protection for Export Address Filtering (EAF) has been fixed. This is a security feature present in Windows 10 Enterprise.

Issues identified in the update

Although Microsoft has not yet confirmed, it has been reported by Windows 10 users that the October 2021 update (KB5006670) has brought new issues for printers that are networked. Check out all the details here.

Windows 10 version 21H2 is almost here

According to Microsoft, the Windows 10 operating system update to version 21H2 will take place in October 2021, bringing quality improvements. However, Microsoft’s spokesperson declined to say when this update will actually occur, meaning we still don’t have an exact release date for Windows 10 version 21H2.