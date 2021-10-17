WhatsApp Reactions: Recent Update Brings New Releases for iOS Beta Version

WhatsApp is still working to develop new features and functionality in the messenger, and at this time the developer is testing the implementation of a message reactions feature in the beta version of the application, allowing users to react with ‘sad’, ‘surprised’ or ‘happy’. This feature was leaked in September and since then it has been receiving new updates on iPhones, indicating the possibility of an official launch later this year, although the company has not released a schedule.

According to the portal WABetaInfo, the recently released beta version 2.21,210.15 of WhatsApp for iOS brings new settings for the message reactions feature, an interaction functionality that is available on other Facebook platforms, such as Instagram and Messenger, for example. According to the site, from the last update it is possible to change some settings of reactions in the messenger, including the alert sound and mention of notifications, and may be alerted or not about reactions in private conversations or group chats, the latter being possible view the amount of reactions, just like on Facebook.

Unfortunately this tool is not yet available in the public beta version of WhatsApp, and at this first moment only a select group of people can try the novelty, however it is expected that the developer will launch it for everyone in the coming months. For now, we also don’t know how much Android users will receive reactions in the beta version of the app, but it is expected to take a little longer than on iOS.