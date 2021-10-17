where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 56 points conquered, Atlético-MG returns to the field this Sunday (17) and faces the namesake of Goiás, away from home. Unbeaten for 18 rounds, the team led by coach Cuca will face Dragão who, with 31 points, occupies the 11th position in the table of the most important competition in the country.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and Première.

UOL Scoreboard also tracks the duel in real time

place and time

The game will take place at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, and is scheduled for 18:15 (GMT).

Probable escalations

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Gabriel Baralhas, Willian Maranhão and João Paulo; André Luís, Zé Roberto and Janderson (Ronald). Technician: Eduardo Souza.

Atlético-MG: Everson, Guga, Alonso, Nathan Silva, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Dylan (Nacho); Keno and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Embezzlement

At Atlético-GO, defensive midfielder Matheus Barbosa, replaced at the end of the first half against Bragantino, will be replaced by Gabriel Baralhas. He has felt the back of his right thigh and will take it to know the degree of injury. Dudu, with an injury to his left thigh, remains out.

At Galo, Cuca will be without Diego Costa, Savarino, Eduardo Vargas and Mariano. They stayed in Belo Horizonte and were not related to face the Dragon this Sunday.

Referee

Raphael Claus (SP)