who used the FGTS balance can request a review?

Millions of workers have already used part or all of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). However, even having withdrawn the account balance, it is still possible to request a review of the amounts. The subject has been widely publicized, as the subject is close to being judged. Therefore, it is necessary to request the review as soon as possible.

FGTS Review

The revision of the correction rate of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) was suspended in 1999. As a result, it is estimated that workers have failed to earn R$300 billion in the accumulated period. Individually, the citizen can receive up to R$ 66,000.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) would judge the direct action of unconstitutionality in May. However, the matter was taken off the agenda and there is no forecast for the resumption of the trial. However, the trial is expected to take place in the coming months.

In a lawsuit, the proposal is that the values ​​be readjusted taking the purchasing power as a basis. This occurs since the adjustment of the account balance was frozen for a long time.

See examples of how much could have been gained in some situations:

– Regular work from 01/1999 to 06/2021 with income of one minimum wage: lost balance of R$ 10,153.

– Domestic worker between 10/2015 to 06/2021: lost balance of R$ 817

– Account inactive since 01/1999 with an initial balance of R$ 10 thousand: lost balance of R$ 50,267.

Calculator

The review can generate an average gain of more than R$ 14 thousand for several taxpayers. However, there are cases where the accumulated value reaches around R$ 66,000.

The IFGT created an online calculator to find out how much was lost. Just go to the website: https://fundodegarantia.org.br/utilidades/calculadora/. Afterwards, all you have to do is enter the data and make the account.

Workers who have contributed to the FGTS from then until 2013 can request the review. It will be necessary to file a lawsuit, as the STF’s decision can only benefit such cases.

See how to request the review:

As informed, it is necessary to file a lawsuit in court to request the Fund’s review. This can be done individually or collectively.

In the act of constituting the application, workers must present the following documents:

– RG;

– CPF;

– Work card;

– Proof of residence;

– Extract from the FGTS.