Why Newcastle will leave stars aside and ‘will only invest R$ 375 million’ in signings, says the newspaper

Newcastle will not use all the financial support available for signings for fear of rushing in the search for reinforcements

new billionaire of European football, the Newcastle starts to organize itself after the sale to a Saudi Arabian financial fund.

According to diary information Telegraph, the English team has available 200 million euros (BRL 1.2 billion) as a total contribution to spend on hiring. But, the publication points out that the club officers chose to separate ‘only’ 60 million euros, about BRL 375 million.

The justification for the decrease in the contribution is the fear of the board of taking hasty decisions that may jeopardize Newcastle’s financial future, since the board thinks of a long-term job.

The publication informs that the only way for Newcastle to use more than BRL 375 million is if the team continues in the fight against relegation in Premier League. So far, in seven matches, the ‘Magpies’ have not won a single game and have three points thanks to three draws and four defeats.

The first big booster Newcastle is thinking of for the future is a weight coach to get the job done for the long term. Until now, Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers refused the new billionaire’s venture. Another name searched was Rafa Benitez, but which, according to the Telegraph, will not let the Everton.

The English press also points out some athletes who should be sought out by Newcastle for the future. Raheem Sterling, of Manchester City, and who made it clear that he wants to leave the club, Adrien Rabiot, gives youth, and Mauro Icardi, of Paris Saint-Germain, are other names targeted by the direction.