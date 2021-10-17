Will emergency aid extended in 2022 be an alternative to the failure of Auxílio Brasil?

Amidst the uncertainties regarding the approval of the Auxílio Brasil, the government considers the extension of Emergency Aid to 2022 as an alternative.

Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for the current social program for income distribution, Bolsa Família, may not come off the ground. The new program, initially designed to start in November, foresees an average value of at least R$300 for those already covered and new beneficiaries.

However, the idea of ​​the Bolsonaro government seems not have support in the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate. For the new aid to start, it is necessary to approve the Income Tax Reform, which will allow the country a source of financing for the aid.

Given the context, politicians defend the extension of Emergency Aid to maintain the financial support offered to low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview given last Tuesday (12) to American TV Bloomberg, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the extension of the Emergency Aid should only be considered given the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

During the month of October, the payment of what has been considered the last installment of the Emergency Aid takes place, while the impasses make it impossible to start the new aid in November.

The deadline is tight as the Bolsonaro government has until the end of the year for the measure to be launched. Due to compliance with the Electoral Code, the creation of new programs in an election year, such as 2022, is prohibited.

Currently, the country has a mark of 19 million Brazilians suffering from hunger. With the end of the benefit granted in the pandemic, the growing number of unemployed, in addition to high inflation, the number of people in extreme poverty may increase.

To avoid this, party leaders have been considering the possibility of triggering the public calamity clause present in the Federal Constitution through the Emergency Amendment Proposal (PEC) that allows the renewal of emergency aid in case of extreme need.

The matter continues to generate disagreement among government officials who must take important decisions in the coming days.