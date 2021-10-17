Will it fall? Roberto Fonseca may be fired from Paysandu | Sport Para | Online Diary

The situation of Paysandu in the 2nd phase of Series C of the Brazilian Championship is already seen with concern by fans. Inconstant throughout the championship, Papão still hasn’t managed to win in the decisive quadrangular and continues without showing good football, something that followed the team throughout the entire season.

Paysandu loses and can end the round on the lantern



Occupying the lantern of group C, with only 2 points won, Paysandu was defeated by Ituano by a score of 3 x 1, in a game played this Saturday afternoon (16), at Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, countryside of the state of São Paulo. After the defeat, backstage bicolor began to emerge information regarding a possible change in the technical command of the team.

Sources connected to the club informed DOL reporters about the future of coach Roberto Fonseca, at Paysandu. “The pressure is very strong, but the decision on whether he will be released or not will only happen tomorrow (17).” He stated. If in fact released, the technical assistant Wilton Bezerra will command the team in the next games of the final phase, showing great disorganization and even attempts at all costs to gain access by Lobo’s board.

Hired to fill the vacancy left by Vinicius Eutrópio, Roberto Fonseca took over at Papão on July 31, with a 1-0 victory against Tombense-MG, in a game held at Curuzu stadium, still in the qualifying phase of Serie C. Since then, under his command, Paysandu has won 5 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, over 12 matches played.