William Bonner declares himself to Renata Vasconcellos after crying at Jornal Nacional

After getting emotional together after a special report celebrating GloboNews’ 25th anniversary, on Friday night (15th), William Bonner paid tribute to his colleague Renata Vasconcellos. He published this Saturday morning (16), on Instagram, a message in which he spoke of friendship.

“At a certain moment, yesterday, I felt a voice. ‘Son, it’s up to you to choose correctly all your friendships and partnerships. In your whole life,’ he wrote in the caption of the image in which he shakes Renata’s hand.

William and Renata starred in the unique moment in the closing of “Jornal Nacional”.

“To different degrees, we’re all very emotional here. So it’s up to me to say that soon…” began Bonner, his voice breaking. Noticing the more sensitive state of his companion on the bench, the presenter extended his hand to Renata, who added: “We get a lot… Hard work and a lot of emotion”.

“Congratulations for your part in this,” Bonner said.

Along with Eduardo Grillo, Renata Vasconcellos conducted the first GloboNews broadcast, on October 15, 1996, at 9 pm. Its debut was on the newscast “Em Cima da Hora”, which started to be shown every hour on Grupo Globo’s channel grid.

On social networks, internet users were moved along with the duo and commented that this was a “beautiful” moment.

“Socorro I’m crying with William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos who are emotional,” said a Twitter user. “What a beautiful JN report on GloboNews, and the emotion of Bonner and Renata. too beautiful,” said another.