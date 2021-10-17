William Shatner rebuts criticism by Prince William

On Thursday, the current Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, harshly criticized companies dedicated to space tourism. And this Friday, actor William Shatner, who flew into space on Blue Origin on Wednesday, responded to statements by the likely future King of the United Kingdom.

The British royal family member said it’s really crucial to focus on this planet rather than give up and go into space to experiment and think of solutions for the future.

He further stated that there is a “fundamental question” about the carbon footprint of space flights.

Now astronaut William Shatner claimed on an American TV show that the prince got it all wrong.

The actor claimed that trips like his are like a “baby step” towards the transfer of polluting industries to space. And he added: “The prince is missing the point.”

The eternal Captain Kirk of Star Trek, who at 90 years old became the oldest person in history to go to space, said that an energy generation base could be built more than 400 km above the Earth.

For that, all it takes is “someone as rich as Jeff Bezos to say ‘Let’s go upstairs.’

Looks like Captain Kirk still has time for one more adventure.

