With 472 deaths per covid in 24 hours, Brazil has a 5th day average below 400 – 10/16/2021

Brazil reached today the fifth day with an average of deaths per covid-19 of less than 400, reaching 331 daily deaths in the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 472 deaths from the disease were recorded, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

In all, the country has already reported 603,199 deaths from the disease. In the last 24 hours, Acre and Sergipe did not register any deaths due to the coronavirus. On weekends, records are historically smaller.

The moving average is considered the most reliable data to analyze the pandemic situation. It eliminates distortions caused by data damming that occurs on weekends and holidays—dates when secretariats work on-call.

In all, the states notified 10,280 new cases of covid-19 in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, they have already been confirmed 21,636,308 cases of the disease.

With today’s average, the country had a variation of -34%, down for the sixth consecutive day in the 14-day variation. Twelve states also registered a decline, while another seven and the Federal District remained stable. Seven registered discharge.

In the consortium methodology, a downward trend is considered if the moving average is below -15%; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, only the Southeast (-51%) registered a decrease. The data were stable in the other four: Midwest (1%), Northeast (-1%), North (-6%) and South (-15%).

See the variations in states:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (26%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-44%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-48%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (10%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (63%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-2%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-33%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-19%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-15%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-19%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported that 483 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 603,152 deaths in the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 11,250 positive diagnoses for covid-19 between yesterday and today across Brazil, making the total number of infected rise to 21,638,726 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,783,940 recovered cases of the disease in the country so far, with another 251,634 being followed up.

Rio suspends booster dose

The City of Rio de Janeiro suspended the application of booster doses of the vaccine against covid-19 until the arrival of new batches of the immunizing agent manufactured by Pfizer. According to the Municipal Health Department, the measure was taken because of the change in the Ministry of Health’s delivery schedule.

The current calendar of the city provided for this Saturday (16) the vaccination of seniors over 68 years. The city has not released a forecast of when the process will resume, conditioning the delivery of new remittances from the ministry.

Yesterday, the city of Rio de Janeiro had already modified the schedule of the booster dose, which is now scheduled to end on November 17, with all people aged 60 years and over vaccinated.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.