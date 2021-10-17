With a goal at the end and confusion, Fortaleza beat Chapecoense and glued to Flamengo – 10/16/2021

Fortaleza beat Chapecoense by 2-1 tonight (16), at Arena Condá, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, and touched Flamengo, vice-leader of the championship. The goals were scored by Bruno Melo, Rodriguinho and Yago Pikachu. The match ended in confusion thanks to an arbitration decision at the end of the second half: with the score 1-1, Chapecoense scored the second, but the goal was disallowed because, at the beginning of the move, a penalty was committed in favor of the Stronghold — with the help of the VAR, the penalty was scored and the Stronghold scored 2-1.

With the result, the team from Ceará goes to 45 points, the same as Fla, but remains in third position – the team from Rio has the highest number of victories. Chape gets 13 points and stays in the flashlight.

In the next round, Leão do Pici receives Athletico-PR at Castelão, at 19:15 on Saturday (23). Chape catches Bahia at Fonte Nova, on Sunday (24), at 8:30 pm.

Before that, the team from Ceará will go to Mineirão to face Atlético-MG, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (20), in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Who did well: Pikachu

The match in Chapecó lacked great individual highlights, but Yago Pikachu was the name of Leão do Pici’s victory. The shirt 22 created good chances for Fortaleza and scored a goal disallowed for offside in the first half. In the final stage, he converted the penalty that guaranteed a very important victory for Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team.

Who was wrong: Moisés Ribeiro misses on both goals

The defender Moisés Ribeiro, from Chapecoense, was decisive for the victory of Fortaleza away from home. In the first goal, he was the one who deflected Bruno Melo’s cross against his own goal, beating goalkeeper Keiller – the goal was scored for the forward of Leão. At the end of the match, the VAR accused a penalty committed by Moisés for putting his arm on the ball after an opponent crosses. The penalty kick converted by Pikachu gave the three points to Vojvoda’s team.

Stronghold attack turns without Robson

For the first time without Robson, the team’s top scorer in this Brasileirão, coach Juan Vojvoda selected Henríquez for the duel at Arena Condá. The team missed a definer and lost several of the good opportunities created, especially in the first half. However, the visitors got the victory with a cross from Bruno Melo, deflected by Chape’s defense, which surprised goalkeeper Keiller, and in a well-charged penalty by Yago Pikachu at the end of the match.

Leo starts with mastery and relaxes, but guarantees victory

Fortaleza started the match with absolute domination, reaching Bruno Melo’s goal and swinging the net soon after, with Pikachu’s goal, which was annulled after a review by the VAR. After the exciting start, the team relaxed and gave space to Chape, who advanced and won the tie after a failure by Benevenuto. Needing to win to stay in the top three, the Fortaleza team put pressure on the hosts and got to victory with Pikachu, who now shares the team’s artillery in the competition with Robson. Both have seven goals.

Chape plays worse, and is punished with a goal at the end

Chapecoense created fewer opportunities, suffered from the offensive actions of Fortaleza and was inferior throughout the 90 minutes, but they did not waste their best opportunity and reached a draw at the end of the first half. However, he saw Fortaleza grow in the second half and ensure victory minutes from the end of the match. Acting in Chapecó, the team has already lost nine matches and drawn five in Brasileirão.

In the end, VAR prevents Chape’s turn

In the 44th minute of the second half, in a counterattack by Chape, Kaio Nunes left the mark behind and scored a great goal for Chapecoense, but the VAR accused a penalty in the previous bid by the hand of Moisés Ribeiro. In charge, Pikachu displaced Keiller and ensured the victory of Fortaleza. The bid generated confusion and a lot of complaints on the part of Chape’s athletes, who increased after the provocation of the author of the winning goal, who received the yellow card.

game timeline

Fortaleza opened the scoring after 6 minutes of play, with Bruno Melo. Chapecoense reached a tie with Rodriguinho, at 41. Yago Pikachu scored the winning goal, 47 minutes into the final stage.

Calm down, teacher!

Moments from the end of the first stage, Pintado called Geuvânio to replace him before the break. But the shirt 35 had time to take advantage of the opponent’s defense failure and score Chape’s equalizer, and the coach withdrew from the substitution at that time. Despite the goal, the exchange took place at the start of the second half.

Datasheet

Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fortaleza

Date: 10/16/2021

Local: Arena Condá, Chapecó (BRA)

Hour: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Zandick Gondim Alves Junior (RN)

Assistants: Vinicius Melo de Lima (RN) and Flavio Gomes Barroca (RN)

Yellow cards: Ignácio (Chapecoense), Jordan (Chapecoense) and Geuvânio (Chapecoense); Yago Pikachu (Fortress)

Goals: Bruno Melo (Fortaleza), at 6′, and Rodriguinho (Chapecoense), at 41 minutes of the first half. Yago Pikachu, 47 minutes into the second half.

Chapecoense: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio (Perotti), Joílson and Jordan; Moisés Ribeiro, Lima (Ronei), Denner (Kaio Nunes) and Mancha; Mike (Henrique Almeida) and Rodriguinho (Geuvânio). Technician: Painted.

Strength: Felipe Alves; Jussa, Benevenuto and Tinga; Bruno Melo (Lucas Crispim), Ronald (Éderson), Felipe, Matheus Vargas (Lucas Lima) and Pikachu; David (Romarinho) and Henríquez (Wellington Paulista). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.