With breast cancer, a breast cancer specialist hopes to help his patients even more – 10/17/2021

Before, with knowledge, today, also with your own experience. This is how Fernanda Barbosa, 39, a breast cancer specialist, believes she is helping her patients to cope with their breast cancers.

Assistant physician of the ICESP (Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo) of HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo) and in a private practice, with vast experience in treating the disease, Fernanda received her own diagnosis after feeling a strange lump in the breast.

“I had done some tests months before and none indicated any change”, she recalls, who has no family history of the disease and at the time, July 2021, was 39 years old, one year younger than recommended by different societies and medical institutions to begin tracking.

The indication changes, however, if the woman feels any changes, such as Fernanda’s case, or if she has a family history — talk to her gynecologist and tell her if you have any cases in the family, she will indicate at what age the screening should to start.

Fernanda in the eighth chemotherapy session Image: Personal archive

The doctor says that receiving the news was a shock. “I thought: ‘why me?’ Mastologist, specialist in this disease… It was difficult to accept at first, as it is for all patients. I went through anguish, fear… But ofbecause I reflected that I am no different from these many other patients I see every day. I changed it to: ‘I’m going to face up to and help even more women’.”

Fernanda’s cancer is from HER-2-positive subtype, which causes overexpression of the HER-2 protein in the body. It spreads quickly, but it has the advantage of having a specific treatment, the targeted therapy.

“We use two drugs, trastuzumab and pertuzumab, associated with chemotherapy, to block receptors and reduce the proliferation of cancer,” she explains, who is responding well to the procedures.

In addition to this subtype, the doctor explains that there are three others:

Luminal A – tumors that have hormone, estrogen and progesterone receptors and have slower cell growth;

Luminal B – also has positive hormone receptors and cell growth is a little faster;

Triple negative – has no hormonal or HER-2 protein expression. It is the most aggressive type of tumor and it grows very fast.

For the subtype she is facing, the rate of remission will depend on factors such as the type of tumor, when the diagnosis is made, and whether there is already metastasis. But for paintings discovered at an early stage, like Fernanda’s, success rates are greater than 90%.

As her tumor was two centimeters long, treatment began in July, with chemotherapy to reduce it, and only then will it be removed with surgery, which should take place in December. In the first two months of 2022, the doctor will undergo radiotherapy and then hope to be free of cancer.

To avoid losing her hair, something that would be difficult for her, Fernanda wears a cooling cap during chemotherapy and also half an hour before and half an hour after the session, to reduce the chances of the treatment reaching the scalp.

The outcome depends on the type of chemotherapy and also how much the patient can take — the feeling, she explains, is unpleasant, but some people tolerate it well. Most medical insurance does not cover the use of the cap and, therefore, it is not accessible to the entire population.

“Of course the biggest concern is the cure. But when we deal with breast cancer, we have to think about self-esteem. It’s something I talk to my patients and now to myself. hair, weight gain or loss, aesthetic and dermatological effects, the surgery you perform, which may indicate a breast mutilation… Everything makes a difference”, he comments.

The doctor says that she always put herself in the place of her patients, especially the young ones. After undergoing his own diagnosis, he hopes to be able to provide even better and more humanized care.

Since she started sharing her treatment routine, she says she has received a lot of affection and support from other women, whether her patients or not.

“I really enjoy dealing with women patients and I think that breast cancer is a very rewarding specialty. I have the opportunity to deal with women’s global health. It’s difficult, I won’t lie, we also deal with surgeries, I need to study a lot, specialize constantly , but it makes me happy,” he says.