With CRB, Vitória and Santa Cruz, Northeast Cup qualifiers have 2nd phase matches defined; see | northeast pre-cup

River-PI and Imperatriz ensured this Saturday the last two places for the second phase of the Qualifiers for the Northeast Cup. In addition to these two clubs, they secured classification: Moto Club, Floresta, Juazeirense, Sousa, Jacuipense and Itabaiana. With this, the 16 clubs for the next stage of the selective are defined.
Now, teams previously classified by the CBF National Club Ranking enter the competition. They are: CRB, América-RN, Santa Cruz, Ferroviário, Confiança, ABC, Vitória and Botafogo-PB. The new phase is scheduled to start on October 19th and run until October 21st. See the new confrontations below.
Northeast Cup Cup — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
Tuesday (October 19)
- 19h: Confiança x Sousa, at the Batistão stadium, in Aracaju;
- 9:30 pm: Santa Cruz x Floresta, at the Arena de Pernambuco;
- 9:30 pm: Vitória x Itabaiana, at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador;
- 9:30 pm: Railroad x Juazeirense, at Arena das Dunas, in Natal
Wednesday (October 20th)
- 7:30 pm: ABC x Jacuipense, at Frasqueirão stadium, in Natal;
- 7:30 pm: Botafogo-PB x Imperatriz, at the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa;
Thursday (October 21st)
- 19h: América-RN x Moto Club, at Arena das Dunas, in Natal;
- 9:30 pm: CRB x River-PI, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió.
River-PI is one of the qualifiers for the 2nd round of the Northeast Cup Qualifiers — Photo: Jackson Nunes/RiverAC
Remember the 1st phase confrontations
The Northeast Cup qualifiers have a total of three phases. In the first and second games, the games take place in a single game. In the third phase, the matches are round trip. In case of a tie, the decision goes to penalties.
River-PI’s 5 x 0 Lagarto goals for the first stage of the Northeast Cup qualifiers
Dispute system for the Northeast Cup qualifiers
- 1st phase: 16 clubs competing for 8 spots;
- 2nd phase: 16 clubs competing for 8 spots;
- 3rd phase: 8 clubs distributed in 4 places.
In the selective phase, of the 24 clubs, only four go on to the group stage and join the 12 others classified. This is the edition of the competition that encompasses the most participants in all of history.
The group stage continues as it was being formed, with two draws with eight clubs in each pot. At the end of the pre-Copa do Nordeste, CBF will hold the draw to define details of the 2022 edition.
Bahia wins Ceará and wins the Northeast Cup — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
Teams classified for the group stage:
- Alagoas: CSA
- Bahia: Bahia (Ranking) and Atlético de Alagoinhas
- Ceará: Ceará (Ranking) and Fortaleza
- Maranhão: Sampaio Correa
- Paraíba: Campinas
- Pernambuco: Sport (Ranking) and Nautical
- Piauí: highs
- Large northern river: Globe FC
- Sergipe: Sergipe