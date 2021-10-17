With Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, Flamengo has the last training session before facing Cuiabá; isla is embezzlement

This Saturday morning, Flamengo’s squad had their last training session before facing Cuiabá, at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm on Sunday. The good news came from Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who trained with the group after returning from a period with the Brazilian team. On the other hand, Isla was unable to reach Rio de Janeiro, due to a flight problem on the way back from Chile.

The right-back, who was defending the Chilean team, will only arrive in the city this Saturday night. Therefore, it will continue as an embezzlement for the team. Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro are available to Renato Gaúcho. Check out all the players listed by Flamengo for the match against Cuiabá!

In addition to Isla, the list of problems for Renato has Arrascaeta – who returned from the Uruguayan national team last weekend with an injury -, David Luiz and Bruno Henrique, who are still recovering from injuries at the Vulture’s Nest.

On the other hand, Vitinho is available after being suspended in the last round, and midfielder Diego and defender Gustavo Henrique, who were injured in recent games, trained with the group in the last activities, are also available to the coach for the match. in Maracanã.