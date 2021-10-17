With high gas and food, see tips to save – News

This Saturday (16), which celebrates World Food Day, governmental and non-governmental organizations from around the world reflect on how world food is doing.

In Brazil, eating well is weighing more and more on your pocket. And it’s not just because of food inflation. The average value of the gas it went from R$75.29 at the end of 2020 to R$96.89 in 2021, reaching more than R$130 in some regions of the country. The data are from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

Essential items on the Brazilian’s table are also more expensive. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the items that rose the most were sugar (44%), soy oil (32%) and meat (25%).

Henrique Vilaverde has been making and selling lunchboxes for three years to residents of the condominium where he lives, in Brasília. Despite not having expenses with rent or transport, since he works from home, he had to readjust the price of meals, as little as possible, according to him.

“We started cooking on a wood stove and thinking about the kitchen with creativity. We built a small garden to supply what we produce and a good stock of other items, such as rice, beans and oil.”

General services assistant and kitchen maid Cleide Monteiro says she tries to prepare food quickly. “I end up refraining from making some dishes to save [no gás],” he added.

saving gas

To help Brazilians optimize the use of cooking gas and, therefore, make it last longer, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) gives simple tips that can make a difference.

According to Priscila Arruda, a researcher at Idec’s Energy and Sustainability program, the main tip to save on cooking gas is to keep the stove burners clean.

“If the flames are yellow, orange or any color other than blue, it means the mouths are dirty or not working properly; then the fire will lose power and the person will end up using more gas”, he says.

According to Priscila, a simple cleaning with soap and water is enough to solve the problem. If that doesn’t happen, the specialist recommends the use of specific products to remove more incrusted dirt.

Another tip is to check for leaks in the gas cylinder, hoses, oven or stove by applying soap foam: “If there are bubbles, it will be necessary to correct [o problema]”.

Priscila also advises on the benefits of cooking larger portions that can be frozen, soaking grains so they soften and spend less time in the pressure cooker, and cutting food into smaller pieces for the same purpose.

She remembers that cooking is faster in the pressure cooker, so prioritizing the use of this utensil can also help save gas. In addition, the lids must fit properly on the pans for better heat conservation. This is also true for mouths.

Menu

Big villain of the price increase this year, meat can be replaced. According to nutritionist Juliene Melo, the suggestion is to explore options without animal protein at dinner, for example.

According to her, eggs are excellent substitutes; with them, omelets and pancakes can be prepared. “We have a very positive nutritional contribution for being a food very rich in numerous vitamins and also in proteins”, he says.

Another option is to make a smoothie with fruit and milk instead of a meal itself.

As for soy oil and sugar, the nutritionist advises taking advantage of the increase in these items to simply abolish them from the menu, as they are villains of obesity and inflammation. In the first case, the tip is to replace it with lard. In the second, for fruits that can be sweetened.