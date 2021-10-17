With over R$600m a year, LeBron James is the highest paid in the NBA; see the top 10 | Companies

Known for its annual lists of financial gains in sport and other categories, the “Forbes” magazine dived again into the NBA, just a few days from the start of the season. The publication released a top ten paid players list gives american basketball league over the next year. The top 10 is led by LeBron James, of Los Angeles Lakers.
The list takes into account salaries and off-court earnings, such as ventures and advertising. The 36-year-old player has forecast earnings of US$111.2 million (approximately R$606 million). Of this amount, 41.2 million would come from on-court activities and 70 million would come from abroad.
One of the most profitable businesses for “King James” is your contract with the sporting goods brand Nike, which earns him $32 million a year.
The top 3 has Stephen Curry, star of Golden State Warriors, in second. Curry recently renewed with the California franchise and earned a substantial salary increase — one that still doesn’t count for “Forbes”. Its earnings are projected at $45.8 million on-court and $47 off-court, totaling $92.8 million. In addition to a brand contract Under Armor, the player owns a production company.
Who closes the podium is Kevin Durant. the star of Brooklyn Nets, which also received a renewal and a salary increase, has projected earnings of US$ 87.9 million, with US$ 40.9 in court and US$ 47 in other businesses, such as its investment in applications and startups in the financial and of health.
- LeBron James – 111.2 million
- Stephen Curry – 92.8 million
- Kevin Durant – 87.9 million
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – 80.3 million
- Russell Westbrook – 74.2 million
- James Harden – 62.3 million
- Damian Lillard – 56.3 million
- Klay Thompson – 54 million
- Paul George – 47.8 million
- Jimmy Butler – 47 million