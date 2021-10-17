With over R$600m a year, LeBron James is the highest paid in the NBA; see the top 10 | Companies

Known for its annual lists of financial gains in sport and other categories, the “Forbes” magazine dived again into the NBA , just a few days from the start of the season. The publication released a top ten paid players list gives american basketball league over the next year. The top 10 is led by LeBron James , of Los Angeles Lakers .

The list takes into account salaries and off-court earnings, such as ventures and advertising. The 36-year-old player has forecast earnings of US$111.2 million (approximately R$606 million). Of this amount, 41.2 million would come from on-court activities and 70 million would come from abroad.

One of the most profitable businesses for “King James” is your contract with the sporting goods brand Nike, which earns him $32 million a year.

The top 3 has Stephen Curry, star of Golden State Warriors, in second. Curry recently renewed with the California franchise and earned a substantial salary increase — one that still doesn’t count for “Forbes”. Its earnings are projected at $45.8 million on-court and $47 off-court, totaling $92.8 million. In addition to a brand contract Under Armor, the player owns a production company.

Who closes the podium is Kevin Durant. the star of Brooklyn Nets, which also received a renewal and a salary increase, has projected earnings of US$ 87.9 million, with US$ 40.9 in court and US$ 47 in other businesses, such as its investment in applications and startups in the financial and of health.