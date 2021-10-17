With the presence of João Campos, Unimed Recife inaugurates a new hospital complex, with the expectation of creating 900 jobs

This Wednesday morning (13), the Unimed Recife Hospital Complex, in Ilha do Leite, central area of ​​Recife. The delivery of the new hospital, with a focus on highly complex care, took place during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Unimed’s foundation. On site, surgical and oncological inpatient services, bone marrow transplantation, diagnostic center with tomography, resonance and x-ray services will be offered; day clinic; infusion center and specialized offices.

Read too: Check out the eight neighborhoods that receive this week’s action from the Recife City Hall free testing against covid-19

The mayor of Recife, João Campos, participated in the inauguration. According to the municipal manager, in addition to the expansion of health care possibilities, with the new venture, the capital of Pernambuco will benefit from the generation of more than 900 job vacancies.

“We participate in the inauguration of the Unimed Recife Hospital Complex, its largest building is being delivered today, there are more than 200 beds in this unit alone. This represents the generation of more than 900 jobs in Recife. We are talking here about families from Recife who will have the opportunity, income and employment, guaranteed. Recife is consolidating itself as the largest medical center in the Brazilian Northeast, and the second largest in Brazil, at the same time that it allows the people of Recife to have a greater opportunity for care, it also represents employment and income for the workers who will work here”, he commented.

Also according to João Campos, with the vaccination process in the city, it is already possible to see a turning of the page in relation to the pandemic. “We managed to be a capital in Brazil with great emphasis on vaccination, we thank all the workers involved in the vaccination in Recife. With this, we can already imagine what a life will be like looking at the pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

For the mayor, the new hospital brings an important asset to the city’s health equipment. “Unimed was a great partner of the State and the municipality during the most rigid period of the pandemic, opening specific beds, agreeing part of these beds with the government to guarantee the expansion of spaces dedicated to the public network. Now, it is consolidated with this new enterprise “he added.

On the occasion, the president of Unimed Recife, Maria de Lourdes Correia de Araújo, thanked the mayor and the secretaries and secretaries of the city hall for opening the dialogue. “On behalf of the other members of the Board of Directors of this cooperative, I express my immense satisfaction in delivering yet another unit that becomes part of the Complexo Hospitalar Unimed Recife. On this occasion, the dream of a conscious and obstinate idealism of a team of directors and advisers is fulfilled”, commented Maria de Lourdes.

The Archbishop of Olinda and Recife, Dom Fernando Saburido, blessed the space, the gifts and an image of Our Lady during the inauguration.

Unimed’s new hospital

The hospital represents the operator’s largest investment in technology for the patient, including putting into operation one of the most modern equipment for robotic surgery. The Hospital Complex Unimed Recife, which annexes the Hospital Unimed III to the new unit, on Rua José de Alencar, in the Ilha do Leite neighborhood, will also have 20 ICU beds, two of which for isolation; 90 infirmary beds; 90 apartments, being 05 of isolation; and six bone marrow transplant apartments, one for isolation.

The Unimed Recife Hospital Complex, which annexes the Unimed III Hospital to the new unit, on Rua José de Alencar, Ilha do Leite district, will have ICU beds, infirmary beds and apartments – RODOLFO LOEPERT/PCR

The new hospital will also have a day clinic, with seven beds for small procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital. In the structure, there is still a cafeteria and parking with 286 spaces.