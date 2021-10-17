Woman discovers after 2 months that neighbor was dead in apartment

The American Reagan Baylee told, in videos posted on her TikTok profile, that it took her about two months to discover that her neighbor was dead inside an apartment next to hers, in Los Angeles, in the United States.

“I slept three feet away from a dead neighbor for eight weeks during quarantine. I wish it were a lie,” he said.

She said that during the new coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, she began to smell strange and became nauseated, in addition to noticing an increase in the number of insects in her 23 m² apartment.

“I was having headaches, I wasn’t really sleeping through the night, I was feeling really nauseous and honestly we all kind of got over it because I felt a little lonely and getting a little crazy during quarantine, just like everyone else. “, said.

Reagan said he warned the building’s administrator of the smell, but there was no reaction. According to her, the smell reminded her of a dead fish—which made her wonder what could have happened.

“I started to think that maybe my neighbor’s dog who lived to my right had died or something had happened, but the administrator told me I couldn’t just start knocking on the neighbors’ door and bothering them,” he said.

According to Reagan, the smell got worse when it was windy. She explained that the structure of the building, like that of old American hotels, and the location of her apartment, at the end of the corridor and with only two doors close together, made her smell the odor more intensely.

“I had a really bad feeling that something was wrong and the smell was much worse every time it was windy. But remember, we’re in the middle of the pandemic and we were home 24/7, so I guess got used to it,” he assessed.

Concerned, Reagan called her boyfriend after a few weeks. He also smelled strongly and felt sick. Despite the insistence with the administrator, she said that she was not answered and even called the police, who gave them 48 hours to go to the scene if the situation had not been resolved.

However, protests were under way over the death of George Floyd, and Reagan said he had not returned the call to the police, considering that at the time his situation was “the least of anyone’s concerns”.

The impasse began to unravel when the woman convinced the administrator to send a maintenance worker. “He barely made it up the stairs. He took off his mask and said, ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone’s dead,'” he said. However, it did not return.

Reagan then called the police again, who went into the building to see what was going on in the apartment next door. “The policeman turned the knob and opened the door a little. The amount of insects that came out of this unit, thousands of them, flying out of the unit… They [policiais] they immediately slammed the door and asked for backup,” he said.

The woman did not elaborate on the neighbor’s age or the probable cause of his death. The local police have not yet reported the incident to the American newspapers that reproduced the story. But Reagan said the astonishment at the situation was general.

“To make a long story short, they said this was the worst decomposed body they had ever encountered, and they see a lot of decomposed bodies. I won’t go into too much detail on that, especially for the privacy of the person, but let’s just say they were liquefied and they were basically a skeleton at this point,” he finished.