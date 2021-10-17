Woman discovers she has been sleeping next to a corpse for two months, and story has frightening ending; understand

Halloween is coming, but this is a very real story! A woman named Reagan Baylee revealed that she had been sleeping next to a dead body for at least two months and had no idea. Like this?! Baylee was living alone in Los Angeles when she began to notice a strange smell that made her feel unwell. After a while, she discovered the “problem”…

According to information released by The Mirror this Saturday (16), the girl shared the story through a publication on TikTok and quickly went viral, with more than 8.4 million views. “I was having headaches, I wasn’t sleeping through the night and I felt very nauseous. Honestly, we’ve all sort of been through this. I felt a little lonely and getting a little crazy in quarantine, just like everyone else,” explained.

Reagan said she was never one to have insomnia, but attributed the situation to fatigue from the Covid-19 pandemic and that she was just “sad and depressed.” However, in addition to the discomfort, she began to notice an increase in the amount of insects and spiders appearing in her apartment, which made her call the owner of the property.

“Honestly, my best description of that smell was a dead fish, so I thought maybe a bird caught a fish, but it’s the dumbest thing ever because there aren’t any lakes close to home. I started to think that the neighbor’s dog had died or that something had happened. I was worried, but the owner said she couldn’t just bother the other residents”, he said. What a situation!

With the owner’s refusal and the odor growing stronger, the young woman called her boyfriend to ask for a second opinion, as she was “sensing” that something was wrong. The problem was the young man also began to feel nauseous and have difficulty sleeping because of the strong smell. That’s when it was decided to call the police. “I consulted the police and they told me that after 48 hours, if the owner didn’t fix it, I could call them again. And that’s when things got crazy. I felt like I was on a mission because no one was listening to me”, he vented. Check out:

@reaganbaylee Reply to @emma_young2019 here we go 😅 part 1 of the wildest thing that’s ever happened to me #storytime ♬ original sound – Reagan Baylee

“The owner was upset with me for bothering my neighbors and they gave me a warning saying I can’t harass people in the building“, continued. During this time, she said, there was some “uproar” in Los Angeles after the death of George Floyd, so Reagan admitted that she understood the police were worried and that her complaint about spiders and foul odors was “the least of worries.”

She kept insisting and convinced the owner of the property to send a maintenance worker to the place, but the man couldn’t even climb the stairs because of the smell. WL! “He went upstairs and started throwing up. He took off the mask and said ‘I’ll get the master key, someone is dead’. I immediately started freaking out because for the first time in weeks I didn’t feel crazy”, remembered.

But the man never came back and the girl decided to call the authorities again, who, this time, went to the building to investigate the apartment next door. That’s when things got serious… According to her, when the police opened the door, it was possible to see an absurd amount of insects leaving the place and several officers began to vomit. “To make a long story short, they said this was the worst decomposed body they had ever encountered and that they had seen many bodies like this. I won’t go into the details, but it was practically a skeleton”, he said. My God!

Reagan Baylee also explained that she went to professionals and that the symptoms she and her boyfriend experienced were because of the toxic fumes and gases being released from the decomposing body. Watch: