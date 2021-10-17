Woman victim of machismo in ‘Marriage à Blindas’ makes her vent

Fernanda Terra, participant of “Casamento à Cegas”, broke the silence about the episodes of machismo starred by her ex-fiancé, Thiago Rocha, on the reality show available on Netflix. The beauty artist published an outburst on Instagram’s IGTV, in which she says she acted with caution when she noticed the other version of the candidate for the man of her life.

In the couples attraction presented by actors Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Nanda spoke with several candidates through separate booths. Neither the participant nor the suitors saw each other during the dialogue. At the end of the first part of the social experiment, she was shown to be torn between two men, but ended up choosing the paratrooper to marry.

They met physically and went to sort of an early honeymoon. According to the format developed by the global streaming service, the aim of the second phase is for the couple to get to know each other intimately and deeply after the tension of mystery caused by the dynamics of the cabins. In the next part of “Blind Marriage”, they left the holiday mood behind and went to live together in an apartment before the expected “yes”.

With the approach of married life, Thiago fired sexist comments against Fernanda, which shocked the program’s audience. Faced with the repercussions of the episodes, Nanda Terra vented and stated that she has learned from the situation. “As I watched, I realized how much I was too cautious, I was even a little silly, but I was me. When a situation happens like this, I end up guarding myself, observing, trying to understand what’s happening, and I’m learning a lot from this situation”.

Without citing Thiago Rocha, Nanda criticized the behavior of the now ex-fiancé. “Of course, no one has the right to say anything about those things, I think I somehow imposed myself on my way of being with my values, preserving myself, however, maintaining my values. I did it the way I could have done at that moment and I am like that, that is my essence”.

Nanda pointed out that he is not a person to face complex situations. “I don’t ever want to get into arguments, but I will always keep my point of view in a way that doesn’t generate major conflicts because I really can’t stand conflicts, I don’t know how to deal with these types [de situações], whether between man and woman or between friends, I really prefer a conversation, an understanding, than being more incisive”.

Thiago Rocha also spoke about the sexist comments against Fernanda Terra in the “Blind Wedding”. The model blamed Netflix for editing the show, and said his lines were taken out of context. O IN OFF searched the platform to comment on the participant’s accusations, but until the closing of this text we have not received any feedback.

“I honestly repudiate any kind of machismo, prejudice and sexuality. I live with all kinds of people, what appeared were half sentences, there’s nothing concrete, like a beginning, middle and end for you to draw your conclusions. Unfortunately it’s not a live show for you to draw your own conclusions, it’s edited and people do what they want“.