Worlds 2021: “A Shame” Says Doinb on FPX Fall | lol

One of the stars of League of Legends, South Korean midfielder Tae-sang “Doinb” lamented the elimination of his team, Chinese FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), from the Worlds 2021, the LoL World Championship. In an interview translated by Twitter user iCrystalization, Doinb said the result was a disgrace and that it disappointed fans.

— For all the fans who have supported me continuously, I really feel, I really let everyone down today. Because we, as a whole, let everyone down, including the Summer and Spring finals. [da LPL, a liga chinesa de LoL]. I think they are all the same. I think it’s a shame, I can only say it’s a shame. In fact there was something wrong with our mindset and it affected our performance. I feel like I didn’t do the things I should have done and I didn’t do things well. I just think it’s really unfortunate,” Doinb said, according to the translation of the interview, published on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Worlds 2019 champion, FPX arrived in Reykjavik, Iceland, with favorite status. In ge’s interactive guide, the Chinese team, runners-up in both editions of the LPL this season, appeared with the fourth highest score among the 22 entries in the World of LoL. The Dot Esports website placed the FPX in 1st place in the Power Rankings, while two other portals, Upcomer and Inven, pointed it as the second best team in the Worlds 2021.

But the FPX was in last place in Group A. After finishing the first round with two wins and one defeat, the Chinese team – Worlds champions in 2019 – suffered three setbacks. In a playoff game, in the search for the second place in the key for the playoffs, the FPX lost to the European Rogue and said goodbye to the championship.