Xiaomi 12 should have SD 898, 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP camera, rumor suggests

Still without a set release date, Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone had some new leaks revealed this week, indicating that the next generation must have cutting-edge hardware and will compete directly with flagships of brands like Samsung, facing the Galaxy S22 family.

The name of the Chinese manufacturer’s upcoming smartphones should not bear the ‘Mi’ brand, being named only ‘Xiaomi 12’, since a few months ago the company announced that it would change the nomenclature of its next devices in order to homogenize this segment .





What to expect from the Mi 12?

So far it doesn’t have much information, however a leaker gives Digital Chat Station suggests that the standard smartphone variant will feature a 4,700mAh battery capacity, while the Pro model will have 5,000mAh available. On the front it is expected that there will be a large curved screen with few edges housing the front camera under the display, as shown by the renderings referring to the possible design of the device. Furthermore, the screen is likely to feature LTPO technology and bring an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, just like the Mi 11.

As for the internal hardware, Xiaomi is expected to equip its top-of-the-line with the Snapdragon 898 processor, which could be the first brand to use Qualcomm’s new generation on a smartphone; there are still no leaks about the possible amount of RAM. Finally, another highlight of this device will be the triple set of rear cameras, which should include a periscopic lens with 5x zoom and a main sensor of 50 MP — rumor that contradicts other leaks that point to a resolution of 200 MP in the Mi 12, being more coherent since the current generation has 108 MP.

