Xiaomi sells more, but Apple dominates global smartphone profit – Link

Xiaomi leads sales, but Apple dominates global smartphone market profit

Apple’s strategy of betting on more expensive segments of the smartphone market continues to pay off. Xiaomi surpassed rival in global smartphone sales volume in the second quarter of 2021, trailing only Samsung. The American giant, however, snapped up 75% of the segment’s profit, according to a ranking by the consulting firm Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone maker still got the biggest slice of revenue in the period: 40%. Samsung, in second place, had 15% of the revenue, while Xiaomi took 10%. In terms of profit, Apple’s distance from the competition is huge. Samsung, ranked second in profit, got 13% of the market.

In terms of units sold, Apple dropped to the third position globally, with 13% of the market. Samsung (first) and Xiaomi (second) appear in the 15% range.

Despite Apple’s huge distance in terms of profit, Counterpoint remembers that last quarter was not the record holder. In the third quarter of 2020, Apple had 86% of the global smartphone market profit and 51% of the revenue. The consultancy attributes the current result to the iPhone’s smooth operation with other Apple electronics and the company’s first 5G models.

In the coming quarters, the global market, however, may face difficulties in selling new models due to the global shortage of chips. According to the news agency Bloomberg, Apple is expected to reduce cell phone production by up to 10 million units and produce a total of 80 million new iPhone models by the end of this year.