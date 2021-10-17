Zanotti celebrates Corinthians’ advantage in Paulista’s semifinal and says he doesn’t dream of going Seleo

Last Saturday, Corinthians took an important step to try to reach the final of Paulistão Mulheres. With a goal scored by Gabi Zanotti, Timão won Railway 1-0 and started ahead in the semifinal of the competition. At the end of the match, the team’s shirt 10 celebrated the triumph.

“We came here to take an advantage in this first game, we know it’s important. It’s a great team, with tradition, always makes it to the finals. We greatly respect the work that is done here.. There was a change of command, so we see a change in behavior on the other side, a super organized team. We knew it would be in detail and we knew how to take advantage of these spaces and be intelligent in our actions. I’m happy for the goal“, highlighted Gabi Zanotti, in an interview with Paulistão Play, on the way out of the lawn at Fonte Luminosa.

After another great appearance with the Corinthians shirt, the name of Gabi Zanotti was once again mentioned as one of the deserved to be on the Brazilian national team. The 36-year-old midfielder was asked about the possibility of being on the next list and said she had no expectations.

“Honestly, no (dream about Selection). Today I think about Corinthians. My work is here at the club, I feel super happy and I always make it very clear in interviews. Regardless of age, it is important to have this reading. As an athlete, I’m always taking care of myself, and having this reading on the field makes us have certain advantages at times. I’m happy to be able to correspond and I hope this continues.“said Zanotti.

The Corinthians midfielder’s last call-up for the Brazilian Women’s Team was in November 2019. On that occasion, coach Pia Sundhage invited 27 athletes for a period of training and two clashes against Mexico – one at Neo Química Arena and the other at Fonte Luminosa. Since then, Zanotti has not appeared on the list again.

