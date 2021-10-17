Zeca Pagodinho entertains fans by drinking water at ‘Altas Horas’

Singer Zeca Pagodinho, 62, who was recently hospitalized due to covid-19, entertained the fans of “Altas Horas” (Globo), after appearing drinking only water in today’s program.

The subject was soon commented on on Twitter, with viewers joking that “the world is not the same anymore”.

The singer had already played with the subject shortly after being discharged from the hospital, saying that now he was just using alcohol “in his hands”.

On the program, Zeca Pagodinho said that he started working out, has already taken two doses of the vaccine and asked everyone to get vaccinated against covid-19.