1st solar energy microgenerator on the outskirts of SP supplies four houses – 10/18/2021

Environmental scientist Graziela Gonzaga created the first solar energy microgenerator on the outskirts of the state of São Paulo, in Jardim Nakamura, south of the capital, with the capacity to supply four houses with 20 residents. The initiative had the support of educator Fábio Miranda, coordinator of the Favela da Paz Institute, and of companies.

The homes served belong to community residents, who transformed the properties into the institute’s headquarters. The social organization has been operating for over 30 years with educational practices, including the development of renewable energy systems and courses on the use of natural resources available in the suburbs and slums.

Designed to produce 900 kWh per month, on average, the microgenerator began to be installed in July, and the expectation is that the electricity bill for October will no longer have any cost for residents.

With the worst water crisis in over 90 years, the electricity bill accumulates an increase of almost 30% in 12 months in Brazil. Since September, the water scarcity tariff flag has been in effect, which charges a fee additional BRL 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed. The fee, 50% more than the previous one, runs until April 2022.

These increases have made life difficult for Brazilians, especially those living in the suburbs and favelas, who struggle to pay their bills on time.

In Brazil, 23.3% of indebted people have pending issues with essential bills, such as water and electricity, according to a survey by Serasa.

Collective solar energy microgenerator located in Jardim Nakamura, south of São Paulo Image: Raphael Poesia / UOL

Support from companies

Graziela says that he conceived the proposal after observing the infrastructure of electrical connections in houses on the outskirts. From then on, he had the support of three co-workers to participate in a challenge of innovative projects at the company where he works, Worley. Contemplated with an award, it received from the company the necessary materials, such as solar panels, to make the idea viable.

During the journey to put the initiative into practice, he met Fábio. Installation was done voluntarily by the company of electrical engineer Rodrigo Poppi, the CL Solar. The total cost of the project was R$40 thousand, being R$30 thousand for materials and R$10 thousand for installation.

Specialist in solar energy, Poppi explains that the system is operating in the “on grid” format, a type of solar energy generation that is connected to the distribution system of Enel, a local energy distributor. In it, the generator captures the sun’s rays, transforms them into electrical energy, supplies the property’s total consumption demand, stores the excess energy and returns it to the energy utility grid.

To define the amount of energy generated by the panels, he took into account the size and position of the plates, aspects that change from one place to another.

We analyzed how much energy a person consumes in a year, taking into account the city where they live, as each city has a different solar radiation. Then, we carry out the orientation and positioning of the plates for better use of energy generation.

Rodrigo Poppi, electrical engineer

Does solar plate pay?

Average investment for installing a solar panel varies between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 12 thousand Image: Raphael Poesia / UOL

A low-income family home with four residents consumes, on average, 100 to 150 kWh per month, according to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

Based on this data, Poppi calculates that the average investment for the installation of solar panels varies between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 12 thousand. “The main cost is in the equipment, with an expense of R$7,000. The installation service, on the other hand, can vary between R$3,000 and R$5,000,” he explains.

In August, while Fábio was awaiting the implementation of the microgenerator, he received an electricity bill approaching R$1,000, an amount never paid before and well above his monthly average, according to him.

“We haven’t been able to understand this account until today. [Enel] they say that we had a very high consumption, which is practically double what we are used to consuming,” he says. The solution to not defaulting with Enel was to pay the debt in installments.

Enel claims that Miranda’s bill exceeded 200 kWh per month. With this, the concessionaire adds an ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) quota of 25% on top of the total value of the bill.

The investment in panels is high, but it pays off in a relatively short time. One option is to look for credit lines aimed at supporting the system, with payment terms ranging from 60 to 120 months.

According to Poppi, the installment is cheaper than paying a monthly electricity bill, even taking into account the interest rate charged by the bank.

1st microgenerator in the country is in Rio

Before the microgenerator started operating, it took fifteen working days for it to be approved by Aneel. In all, the process can take up to 30 days, according to Brazilian law. The homologation includes energy generation certification and a specific clock to measure energy production, consumption and distribution.

The installation at the Favela da Paz Institute is the first experience in favelas or communities in the state of São Paulo and the second in Brazil, according to Absolar (Brazilian Association of Solar Energy).

The first initiative is Revolusolar, a social organization created in 2015, which installs solar energy panels in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and provides professional training courses and workshops for residents of the Babilônia favela.

Micro generator is designed to produce enough for four houses Image: Raphael Poesia / UOL

Some apartments of Cohab (Companhia Metropolitana de Habitação de São Paulo) are delivered with this system. In this case, the panels are for individual use by the residents, not for collective use, as in the initiative of the Instituto Favela da Paz.

In the Northeast, solar energy is also part of the daily life of low-income families, due to the support of public policies. Luz para Todos, for example, included more than 15 million people, who had access to electricity through solar and wind energy.

According to Absolar, solar energy has only a 1.9% share in the Brazilian energy matrix. But for Camila Nascimento, coordinator of the organization, she has great potential for Brazil to face the economic and water crisis.

When we see Brazil having to import almost 5% of its energy from other countries, paying dearly for it, and sunlight playing a very small role in the energy matrix, we can see the potential for growth, because the sun is there, accessible to everyone. It is very simple to use this energy to generate electricity”

Camila Nascimento, coordinator of Absolar

She also says that offering technical training to residents of popular territories and disseminating information on ways to finance the implementation of these systems can change lives.

“By qualifying the workforce in these neighborhoods for the process of installing equipment, we see solar energy as part of the solution to generate income and work in the favelas,” he says.

For Fábio, the microgenerator contributes to the pockets of residents and helps change the way people consume today.

“I see a great potential for growth in solar energy in the suburbs. The idea is to create this reflection in people, that this format of conscious consumption is an accessible technology”, he says.