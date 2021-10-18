2021 Emergency Assistance: 7th installment starts to be paid this week; see calendar | social programs

THE seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid begins to be paid this Monday (18) for the Federal Savings Bank (CEF). The first to receive are the Bolsa Família beneficiaries with NIS number of end 1 . Payments for this group go until the 29th of this month, always on working days and following the order of the NIS final number .

Read too:

– Workers forget R$ 23.3 billion in PIS-Pasep fund accounts

To public registered in the program by Single Registry, website and emergency aid app, the seventh installment begins to be deposited on Wednesday (20). THE payment calendar for this group it goes until the 31st, following the order of the person’s birthday. The cashout calendar, which for this group is separate, runs from November 1st to November 19th. (see full calendars below)

You beneficiaries of emergency aid considered eligible to receive the seventh installment will be informed about when they will receive and be able to withdraw via WhatsApp through Caixa.

The person who registered their cell phone number in the cashier app – used to receive and move emergency aid money and other federal government benefits paid by Caixa.

Bolsa Família payment schedule – October 2021 Payday who receives october 18th Beneficiaries with NIS end 1 October 19th Beneficiaries with final 2 NIS October 20th Beneficiaries with NIS Final 3 October 21st Beneficiaries with NIS Final 4 October, 22 Beneficiaries with NIS end 5 October 25 Beneficiaries with NIS end 6 October 26th Beneficiaries with NIS end 7 October 27th Beneficiaries with NIS end 8 October 28th Beneficiaries with NIS end 9 October 29th Beneficiaries with NIS end 0

Schedule of the seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid born in Account credit day Cash withdrawal day January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

Will emergency aid be extended?

The 2021 emergency aid was extended by three more installments – totaling seven – and which have been paid since April this year and which was extended until October. On August 12, the government and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) released the calendar of the last three installments of the benefit.

Read too:

– Auxílio Brasil: Understand the program that will replace Bolsa Família

The seventh installment is, in theory, the last of the federal aid created to help the unemployed, informal workers and the self-employed during the new coronavirus pandemic. But with the blurring of the values ​​of the Brazil Aid – which will replace Bolsa Família and should come into effect in November -, the extension of aid gains strength even for 2022.

What is the amount of the 2021 emergency aid extension?

The value of the seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid remains the same: one quota BRL 150 for one-person families, BRL 250 for families of two or more and BRL 375 for mothers who are single-parent households.

‘Single-person’ families (with one individual) – BRL 150

Families with two or more people – BRL 250

Single parent mothers – BRL 375

The government kept the rules on who is entitled to receive the benefit and the amount paid since April and created by Provisional Measure 1039 (MP 1039) and the extension of payment of the benefit will not allow the enrollment of new beneficiaries.

According to the rules, it will only be allowed to pay one quota per family and the total monthly income must be up to three minimum wages, as long as the income per person is less than half the minimum wage. It is also necessary that the beneficiary has been considered eligible by the month of December 2020, as there is no new enrollment phase. (see full rules below)

>> Want to learn to invest better? Discover our courses unlock the bag, about investing in stocks, and No Taboo Funds, about investment funds.

How to check the status of the benefit?

As with the extension of emergency aid in 2020, the Dataprev every month, before each new payment, a new data check is made to see if whoever received any installments still meets the criteria for receiving the others.

To find out if you are eligible for payment, just check in the Dataprev Consultation Portal, which you can access by clicking here.

In the website, the beneficiary must inform full name, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), mother’s name and date of birth. O Ministry of Citizenship also remember that the 2021 emergency aid rules do not allow new registrations.

2021 emergency aid will be granted to the worker who was receiving in December 2020 and who complies with the rules published in the Provisional Measure 1039.

Those who receive the Bolsa Família and those enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) do not need to search the site and will not appear on the Dataprev list. In these cases, the installments will be deposited automatically – as long as the beneficiary meets the aid eligibility criteria.

Information on who is entitled to receive the benefit can also be consulted on the Ministry of Citizenship’s emergency aid website.

How to contest 2021 emergency aid?

The beneficiary who has any pacela denied, even after having received previous quotas, can appeal the decision – see how to contest by clicking here. If the worker makes the query and the result is “ineligible”, he will be able to click on the “Contest” button.

The system will only accept criteria that can be contested, that is, those in which it is possible to update Dataprev’s databases, where aids are processed, as was the case last year.

O Ministry of Citizenship published a list of rules about who can and cannot contest – check here.