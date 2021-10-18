2022 Elections: Zema and Kalil Face Legislative Opposition and Have Allies Targeted by CPIs

BELO HORIZONTE — Opponents in the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais, the current governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), and the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), face similar problems to win the trust of voters in 2022. Elected under the seal of outsiders of politics, both face strong opposition in the Legislative and have come to see allies enter the crosshairs of CPIs.

At the Minas Gerais Assembly (ALMG), a commission investigates signs of irregularities in the management of Cemig, the state’s energy company. One of the main targets is Evandro Negrão de Lima, entrepreneur and secretary of institutional affairs at Novo em Minas, a member of Zema’s hard core. The suspicion of the deputies is of rigging the party in the state-owned company.

Although Lima is not part of the government or has a relationship with Cemig, he was appointed as the interlocutor of the state Executive for the hiring of the consulting firm Exec, the company responsible for the selection process won by the company’s new president, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho. This is what statements to the CPI indicate, including the consultancy’s partner, Carlos Eduardo Altona, also affiliated with the governor’s party. He stated that Lima would have acted to interfere in the choice of Cemig’s representative.

— Evandro Negrão de Lima is very close to Governor Zema. They have lunch every Tuesday at the Palácio da Liberdade – says the president of the CPI, Cássio Soares (PSD). — We are investigating the interference in the state-owned company of a Novo leader who does not even hold a position in the government or at Cemig.

Contract under suspicion

Another item verified by the CPI is the R$ 1.12 billion contract between Cemig, made without a bidding process, with another company, IBM. After closing the deal, IBM subcontracted AeC, which offers a call center service and was founded by Cássio Azevedo, former secretary of Economic Development in Zema who died in June this year. AeC has provided the service to Cemig since 2008, but lost the tender last year. However, the former secretary’s company continues to carry out the activity for the state-owned company, now through IBM.

In addition, the CPI hearings also confirmed to the deputies that Cássio Azevedo, even though he was not an employee of the state-owned company, had a reserved room on the 18th floor of Cemig’s headquarters.

— My government values ​​total transparency. My determination is to show all the data that are requested by the Assembly. We have nothing to hide,” retorts Zema.

The CPI is not the only problem the governor faces in the Legislature. He has a strained relationship with the president of the House, Agostinho Patrus (PV), to the point that the parliamentarian from a traditional political family did not attend the reopening of the Palácio da Liberdade, the former seat of the state government. In his place, he was the first vice president of the House, Antonio Carlos Arantes (PSDB), one of the few allies in the ALMG de Zema, whose base in the Legislative of Minas Gerais is formed mainly by toucans.

Due to articulation problems, Zema finds it difficult to approve projects, as happened with the proposals to use Vale’s indemnity for damages caused by the rupture of the Brumadinho dam and with emergency aid from Minas Gerais. In the latter, the state government and the assembly are engaged in a dispute over authorship of the benefit granted to low-income families affected by the pandemic.

Like Zema and ALMG, the relationship between the mayor of Belo Horizonte and the city council of the capital of Minas Gerais is far from being harmonious. Alexandre Kalil faces an offensive articulated by the 20 opposition councilors – the House has 41 seats. This year alone, the Belo Horizonte Legislature opened three CPIs that target the city hall and people close to the head of the Executive.

Alberto Lage, former mayor’s chief of staff, recently denounced the municipal secretary of government, Adalclever Lopes, of using Kalil’s candidacy to raise money for his 2022 House campaign with bus entrepreneurs. In addition, the president of the CPI of BHTrans, councilor Gabriel Azevedo (no party), accuses Adalclever of having pressured him to stifle the commission’s work. Kalil asked the city’s ethics board to investigate the case.

Like Lage, Gabriel was also close to Kalil. In addition to having worked with the mayor at the time he was president of Atlético Mineiro, the young councilor was also part of the campaign team that elected Kalil to the mayor of Belo Horizonte in 2016.

Another CPI, opened last month in the Chamber, is investigating suspicions of nepotism in the Municipal Secretariat for Institutional Affairs. “The content of one of these complaints involves the Municipal Secretariat for Institutional Affairs and Social Communication, in the figure of its press general director, Vitor Fernandes Colares, and the appointment of his wife, Clarissa de Resende and Silva Damas Xavier Colares, to head the Digital Communication Management, after the couple’s marriage, an act that configures nepotism”, says the requirement for the creation of the parliamentary collegiate.

Xavier Colares, however, was already a municipal employee when he met Colares. She was also already working in the digital communication sector.

There is also a third CPI in the Chamber that focuses mainly on city hall spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. The commission investigates, for example, the transfer of more than R$ 200 million to bus companies, as a subsidy to mitigate the financial impact caused by the restrictive measures.

Impeachment requests

Since September, seven impeachment orders have also been filed against Kalil. One of them concerns the suspicion of favoring bus companies. The other six are based on the lack of response to requests for information made by the Chamber; in the veto imposed to prevent the entry of 13 councilors in the city hall; and in the attacks he makes on parliamentarians, whom he has already called “boçais”.

About the accusations and fights with the Chamber, the mayor minimizes the friction:

“It’s personal. The people are no fools, that time has passed,” says Kalil, who explains: “(Time has passed) from the old politics. The people are not mistaken as before.

Although he does not announce publicly, Kalil is expected to leave city hall early next year to run for state government. The exit is welcomed by the opposition. A reflection of this, the councilors are already dealing more with the deputy mayor, Fuad Noman, than with Kalil himself.