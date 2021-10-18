3 ways to accelerate results at the gym







Hypertrophy and hyperplasia: after all, what’s the difference? Photo: Freepik / Sport Life

Bodybuilding enthusiasts are always looking for effective ways to build muscle in the gym. A healthy diet, intense training 3-5 times a week and the help of a trainer are among the most important points to reach the goal of muscle gain.

To gain muscle, the routine is a little different from those who just want to lose weight. In both objectives, it is important to include in the training plan a cardiovascular exercise such as a bicycle or a treadmill, for example.

However, to guarantee the appearance of muscles, it is essential to have an intense plan of upper and lower limbs, but not necessarily to bet on high loads. The sports advisor Leandro Twin explains that everything will depend on the strength of who trains and the training variables. “You don’t need a lot of load to be a giant, it’s just that you need as much weight as you can lift. You can train heavy with light weight because each person will have a degree of strength.”

3 tips to gain muscle

food

The healthy eating industry has grown a lot in recent years and diets such as low carb, flexible diet and intermittent fasting are among the greatest weight loss strategies. However, proteins are the difference when it comes to gaining muscle. The ideal is to bet on meat, chicken, fish, eggs and dairy products.

intense training

The sports advisor Leandro Twin believes that the ideal is to always place a load that generates failure within the repetitions you are looking for. Thus, muscle development will take place. “When I give my students 10 reps, I want them to do between 8 and 12, 2 up or 2 down. They will put a load to go to failure at this point! I ask them to control the speed of the movement and the load automatically fits, becoming the last concern in muscle hypertrophy training,” he explains.

Supplementation

Supplementation based on whey protein and creatine, for example, are important compounds to aid in muscle gain. These substances will act as a fast source of energy. However, remember to consult a professional you trust to include these compounds in your workout plan.