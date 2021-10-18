6 weeks of physical activity can positively alter human DNA







sport can prevent disease Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

It is hardly news for – almost – anyone, that regular physical activity is essential to promote health and well-being. Associating the practice of exercise with good nutrition and adequate rest, inclusive, are the pillars for a healthy and long-lasting life. We’ve also seen that strong muscles produce more than 600 substances that are beneficial to the body.

In addition, physical activity also helps to burn body fat and maintain an athletic physique. There are plenty of reasons to dive headlong into the world of sports. However, scholars at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, gave us another one. According to a survey published by the scientific journal Molecular Metabolism, performing six weeks of exercise is already enough to promote positive changes in human DNA.

“Scientists have discovered, for the first time, that exercise rewires enhancers in regions of our DNA that are known to be associated with the risk of developing disease. That is, resistance training alters the activity of enhancers in muscle tissue that by in turn, it regulates the expression of genes that contribute to the positive effect of exercise on human health,” explains geneticist Dr. Marcelo Sady, postdoctoral fellow in genetics and general director of Multigene.

According to the expert, the study reinforces the idea that the constant performance of physical activities can help the body to prevent the development of diseases. The DNA alterations identified in the research reveal that exercise can prevent cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer and neurological complications. In addition to increasing people’s life expectancy.

“Scientists have found that after completing the resistance training program, the structure of many stimulators in young skeletal muscle has changed. access of genetic variation between individuals – hotspots that have been associated with human disease,” reveals Dr. Sady.

Research is further evidence that playing a sport constantly does not only benefit the muscles, but all the organs of the body. Including those that are far from muscle tissue.

“In particular, they found that exercise remodels the enhancing activity in muscle that is linked to cognitive abilities. prevent diseases”, concludes the doctor.