A doctor from Rondônia is among those honored by the Council of Medicine of Paraná for 50 years of exemplary work – O Presente

The Regional Council of Medicine of Paraná (CRM-PR) held this Sunday morning (17) its traditional ceremony alluding to the Doctor’s Day. In this 36th edition, the event will be online, as in 2020, thus meeting the health recommendations for detachment and prevention of the pandemic. The delivery of the Ethical-Professional Merit Diploma and the symbol of Medicine in crystal this year will reach 121 physicians who have completed 50 years of training and with an exemplary history.

The awards were previously delivered or sent to the homes of the honorees, with photographic records to be displayed during the ceremony, which will also have the award of the Lucas Medal – Tribute to Medical Merit, given to pediatrician Luci Yara Batista Pfeiffer in recognition of her social work and humanitarian, as he focused practically his entire career on defending healthy childhood and protecting children at risk (learn more HERE). The CRM-PR will also pay tribute to all victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, including physicians victimized by the disease. The Physician’s Day ceremony will be opened by the president of CRM-PR, Roberto Issamu Yosida, and will have the participation of the state secretary of Health, Beto Preto, the president of the Medical Association of Paraná, Nerlan Tadeu de Carvalho, and the president of the Academy Medicine from Paraná, Renato Araújo Bonardi. They will salute the doctors from Paraná and express respect and solidarity to the professionals, especially due to the period of great difficulty in exercising the activity due to the pandemic. The opening takes place at 9 am and will be broadcast openly and in real time through the Council’s YouTube channel (click HERE). The video, in its entirety, will be available in the CRM-PR collection. The program includes the exhibition of the National Anthem, with images from the period when the honorees were students or graduated; the musical moment, with piano presentation of the “Sonata ao Luar” (by Beethoven) by the doctor, teacher and musician Valderílio Feijó de Azevedo; and respecting the “minute of silence” to revere the memory of more than a hundred doctors who died this year in Paraná, most of them victims of Covid-19. A mosaic with photos of doctors who died in 2021 will be displayed.

Who are Of the total number of honorees, 40% are based in Curitiba. The group has 13 women. The deference also reaches four doctors who died in 2021, the year in which they completed the Golden Jubilee. They are doctors Mario Marcio Negrão (CRM-PR 3.258), Orival Alves (5.546), Valmir Pineli Alves (9,048) and Pedro Salviano Filho (3,891). CRM-PR reiterates its solidarity with family and friends. Check below the list of doctors who are being honored this year with the Diploma of Ethical Merit, an honor that was created in 1986 and which, over these 36 years, has already reached hundreds of doctors who are legitimate examples for those starting in the activity. The 2021 group includes several professionals who were also present in medical education. Also on the list, among others, are Dr. Gerson Zafalon Martins, who was president of CRM-PR and advisor for Paraná at CFM; pediatrician Sérgio Pfeiffer, brother of this year’s honoree with the Lucas Medal; Dr. Jupiter Velloz Silveira, who in 2003 received the commendation inspired by the evangelist Lucas, Patron of Doctors; and Dr. Maria Izabel da Fonseca Martins, pediatrician, wife of the late professor João Manuel Cardoso Martins, mentor of the magazine iatric and who was also part of PUCPR’s 1971 graduating class (he died in November 2014). The complete list of honorees can be found at: bit.ly/jubileucrmpr2021. The ceremony can be followed through the CRM-PR channel on YouTube (youtube.com/user/CRMPR) or accessed directly through the link bit.ly/diadomedico2021.

In the list of honored this Sunday is a professional from Marechal Cândido Rondon. It is the specialist physician in Orthopedics and Traumatology, Milton Miguel Romeiro Berbicz, who built his career in Marechal Rondon. He was honored by the Medical Council for his 50 years in the profession without any professional ethical process, celebrated in 2021.

Milton Miguel Romeiro Berbicz with his wife Dalva Ravasio (Photo: Disclosure)

