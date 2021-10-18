ABC got access to the Series C of the Brazilian Championship in front of Caxias/RS, this Sunday afternoon (17), at Frasqueirão. The 3-0 victory left Frasqueira in celebration. The team now faces Aparecidense in the next phase of Serie D.

Magnus Birth The joy of the mascot and the fan: ABC is in Series C in 2022

From a very early age, the fans from ABC moved and occupied part of the club’s stadium. The candle party, however, failed to observe some measures of the health protocol against COVID-19. Not wearing a mask and disobedience to distance were the most common mistakes.

Moacir Júnior chose to play Alvinegro offensively. Without being able to count on defensive midfielder Valderrama, suspended, Marcos Antônio, midfielder, went to the game. In the defense, Alexandre took tests and was cast in the vacancy of Suéliton, also suspended.

ABC, as they always do at home, were under pressure from the first minutes. At 9 minutes came the first good chance. Wallyson made a big move, got rid of two and made it to Allan Dias. The shirt 10 had a clear chance to kick, but preferred the pass and missed.

At 14, a rehearsed corner kick generated two consecutive opportunities for the home team. In the first, Negueba kicked and the goalkeeper defended. On the rebound, Allan Dias sent towards the goal, but the ball deflected midway. The team asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered the game to continue.

Magnus Birth

At 18 minutes Felipinho missed twice. On the second, he delivered it to Matheuzinho. The shirt 10 dominated and sent a kick towards the goal. Wellington jumped and swerved to the corner.

At 29 minutes controversy on the field. Caxias’ defense backed badly. Gustavo Henrique was ahead of the goalkeeper and ended up being bumped into. Referee Sávio Sampaio fouled the attacker and generated a huge penalty claim.

After this move, Alvinegro still pressured, rounded the goal of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitol, but was wrong in the conclusions and the match ended 0-0 in the first half.

Second time

The two teams returned to the decisive second half without changes promoted by the coaches. The problems on the left side of ABC continued with Felipinho and Marcos Antônio below average.

However, on the right the team was doing well. Netinho made a great move and crossed. Felipinho sent the bomb that diverted Gustavo Henrique and went into the back of the net at the 4th minute of the game.

Magnus Birth Commemoration of ABC’s first goal, by Gustavo Henrique

The goal left the Caxias team desperate in search of a draw. The team from Rio Grande do Sul advanced the midfield and started to put pressure. ABC, wrongly, began to “despite” the kicks, leaving the opponent with more time in possession of the ball.

However, on minute 25, Alvinegro took the goal cry from their throats once again. Fast left play. Wallyson pulled to the middle, “filled his foot” and hit the corner of Pitol’s goal. In celebration, the attacker took off his shirt and took the yellow card.

At 37 minutes Marcelo Pitol performed two “miracles”. First he saved the goal of Negueba. Then, on the ground, he prevented the ball from entering Felipe Manoel’s point-blank shot.

At 50 minutes came the goal that sanctified ABC’s access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. Negueba scored with Wallyson and, turning on the defender, scored the third goal in the match, closing the score.