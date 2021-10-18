ABC x Caxias: Alvinegra fans arrives at Frasqueirão with 2 hours for the ball to roll – 10/17/2021 – News

ABC fans are already arriving in large numbers near the Maria Lamas Farache Stadium, Frasqueirão, for the decision against Caxias, for the D Series of the Brazilian Championship. The game is worth access to Serie C and will be broadcast by Jovem Pan News Natal starting at 4:30 pm.

Icaro Carvalho

Two hours before the game, there were already a good number of ABC fans entering the stadium’s grandstand access gates. Around 6,000 ABC fans are expected for the game. The maximum capacity allowed by the State Government, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is 40%.

The Military Police, through the 5th Battalion, Ciopar, Rural Patrol, monitors the movement. Altogether, there are about 150 police officers working in the operation.

Last Saturday (16), the City of Natal released the maximum capacity for football stadiums in up to 50%, but the ABC board informed that it would not expand the capacity due to lack of time and logistics for ticket sales.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that ABC will receive its fans at Frasqueirão. The last match with the presence of Alvinegros was on March 1st, against Palmeira de Goianinha, by the State. The game went 8 to 0 for ABC. On the 8th, ABC played as home team for its fans, in a 1-1 draw with Vitória, at Arena das Dunas, for the Copa do Nordeste.