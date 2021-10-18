Abel Ferreira cites ‘envy in a good way’ and congratulates Tite for his work in the National Team: ‘Magnífico’

Coach Abel Ferreira surprised by sending a message to coach Tite at a press conference after Palmeiras’ victory over Internacional, at Allianz Parque.

When talking about the relationship between the press and the fans with the team, Abel Ferreira took advantage of the example of the victory of the Seleção against Uruguay and praised Tite, even citing “envy” by the coach of Amarelinha.

“I want to congratulate Tite and the Seleção. It was a delight to see this team play. For those in Europe, Spanish, German, French… I’m pretty sure that the second team they all support, after theirs, is the Brazilian team. Congratulations, you played a magnificent game. I loved seeing it.”

I envy Tite for the amount of wins and titles he has, I envy him in a positive sense. When players are helped, pushed, the best of these players comes out. It was a pleasure to see this team play. And when everyone supports it, it’s like having a great car and still having a nitro.”

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras returned, momentarily, to the G4 of the Brazilian Championship with the victory over Inter, with a goal by Raphael Veiga. Palmeiras’ next match will be against Ceará, in a delayed match for Brasileirão.