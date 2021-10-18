Absurd ‘farewell’ of Neymar explained. Disillusioned, he spoke of the ‘last Cup’ six months ago. Everything has changed – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Between April and October there are six months.

Enough time for countless changes in life.

Even more so in football.

In April, Neymar had not renewed his contract with PSG. There was no idea that Messi would play alongside him in Paris. Once again, he was in the eye of the hurricane in France, due to his weak performance in the second game against Bayern, despite PSG’s qualification for the semi-final of the Champions. Everything would get worse against Manchester City, the team that would eliminate the French team, and with more attacks from the European press against the weak football of the Brazilian.

Tite, in the fourth month of the year, was still at a loss regarding the selection of the midfielder for the attack. And published the list of players who would compete in the Copa America. There was no enthusiasm for the team, which would lose the competition, in the middle of Maracanã, to Argentina.

Neymar renewed his contract until 2025 with PSG. Prioritizing to stay until 2026. He used his influence to get the club to sign Messi. Mbappé did not go to Real Madrid, and the French club has the strongest team in its history.

Brazil walks through the qualifiers, already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Raphinha appears, a more than talented, differentiated player with the ability to share Neymar’s huge responsibility in the national team.

The current moment is completely different from April.

And why highlight so much April?

For a simple reason. Neymar’s press office was keen to reveal that the famous interview in which he said he was thinking the Qatar Cup could be his last – and even leaves a suspicion that he could leave football – was made six months ago.

The words were harsh. And they had immediate repercussions.

“I think it’s my last World Cup, I see it as my last, because… I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle more football.

I will do everything to get there very well, to win with my country, to make my biggest dream come true since I was little, and I hope to achieve it.”

He also cited, according to his office, moments before, his injury and disappointment at the 2014 World Cup. And the statement would have been taken out of the context of the conversation, arousing absolutely wrong reactions.

The interview was released by DAZN, the streaming service that hired him in 2019 as an ambassador, just last week. In other words, Neymar had spoken in a football farewell tone six months earlier.

DAZN decided to bring the exclusive interview to the public in line with their marketing strategy.

But it ended up causing huge problems for Neymar. The main one, a strong demand from the PSG executive and former Brazilian national team player Leonardo, with whom he no longer gets along.

Leonardo wanted to know if what he had said was for real. And he wanted to know why, since he couldn’t stand football anymore, he had decided to renew the contract, receiving R$ 180 million per year, at least, with PSG until 2025. and that everything had changed. The contract would be fulfilled with all due diligence.

The revelation that the interview took place in April also overturned numerous theses. Among them was that Neymar had decided to follow the example of Simone Biles, the main name of the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast revealed that she would not compete individually due to her affected mental health.

A huge nonsense.

Others said it was his response to criticism for the bulging belly with which he returned from his PSG vacation.

Another meaningless statement, because he returned to the French club in August.

It was this confusion that made Globo commentator Caio Ribeiro embarrass himself. He revealed that he had gone to talk to Neymar.

“You [Neymar] you’ll be upset, you might not like it, but one day you might care. You’re wrong in this, this and this… And that will harm you. I’m on the other side, I know how the head of the press works. Be careful,” said Caio.

Neymar’s response, given the Globo commentator’s concern:

“Beauty…”

In other words, the disclosure of the interview made six months ago provoked absurd reactions. That do not correspond to Neymar’s current moment.

And even exposed it even more at PSG.

It made the club’s fans, who no longer worship him as before, to become even more suspicious of his motivation to continue in Paris, despite having anticipated the renewal of the contract, which would end in 2022. And guaranteed to stay until 2025.

Neymar has more than 30 employees who take care of its image.

There’s your father, who is your manager.

May it serve as a lesson to your staff.

When he gives an interview, let him know when it will be released.

It’s the least you’d expect from such an important media player.

The vehicle that publicizes when it thinks best.

But the athlete has an obligation to know when his words will become public.

What happened last Sunday was absurd.

Completely amateur.

All week, everyone commented on what he had experienced six months before.

Neymar, on the eve of his 30th birthday, let him take the reins of his career.

Or wisely charge your employees…

