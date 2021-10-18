Accident or crime? Arlete is run over after reporting Mirella’s death · TV News

ABSTRACT: Arlete (Elizabeth Savala) will be run over by a mysterious car for denouncing the participation of Athaíde (Reginaldo Faria) in the exchange of reports of the accident that resulted in the death of Mirella (Marina Rigueira). Lígia (Angela Vieira) will hire a bandit to kill her, however, her plan will go wrong

Monday, 10/18 (Chapter 79)

Aníbal and Lígia pretend not to know each other. Gilmar and Cristóvão confirm to Antônia that Athaíde and Timóteo know each other. Luiza visits Eric at the prison. Cíntia is sad that Lourenço didn’t recognize her in her maid’s uniform. Lourenço comments to Sérgio that he believes the Carioca Palace robbery and Mirella’s accident have a connection.

Athaide denies knowing Timothy. Antônia asks Athaíde if he’s protecting Maria Pia. Sérgio tells Eric that the judge released him on bail, confiscating his passport and blocking his assets. Maria Pia meets Eric on his way out of prison.

Tuesday, 10/19 (Chapter 80)

Sérgio tells Pedrinho that he closed the purchase of a house for him. Luiza discovers that Eric has been released. Aníbal assures Athaíde secrecy about Mirella’s accident. Maria Pia details for Antônia and Domênico how her relationship with Mirella and Eric was.

Pedrinho invites Nelito to live with him and Luiza. Monica tells Malagueta that Timoteo wants to extort him. Bebeth is surprised to learn from Antonia that Isabel was her nanny. Bebeth confronts Eric about Marcio’s grandmother’s relationship with Mirella’s accident.

Wednesday, 10/20 (Chapter 81)

Eric tells Bebeth that Isabel made a false statement, which made him a suspect in Mirella’s accident. Rúbia tells Eric and Luiza that she knows that the separation between the two is false. Lourenço tells Antonia that he has located the cruise on which Isabel is on.

Luiza tells Antônia that Mirella’s secret can only be told by Eric. Bebeth doesn’t like to see Eric with Maria Pia. Antônia informs Luiza that Isabel was found and will testify at the police station.

Thursday, 10/21 (Chapter 82)

Antonia manages to convince Isabel to tell her everything she knows about Eric and Mirella. Eric is surprised when Maria Pia says she doesn’t like Bebeth. Isabel stuns Bebeth by telling the girl the truth she hid at Eric’s request. Luiza fakes an accident to be rescued by Malagueta and gain access to her house.

Bebeth passes out when Eric confirms that Maria Pia has given Mirella a surrogate. Luiza comments to Eric that she was with Malagueta and realized that he is losing Maria Pia’s trust. Eric looks for Maria Pia.

Friday, 10/22 (Chapter 83)

Maria Pia tells Eric that she doesn’t want to talk to Bebeth. Madalena shows Bebeth a photo and proves that Maria Pia feels love for the girl. Magdalene tries to soften Bebeth’s heart, showing that everyone acted out of love for her.

Cíntia tells Nelito that she likes her colleague’s company. Eric answers Maria Pia’s cell phone when he sees that the call is from Malagueta. Maria Pia asks Malagueta not to call her anymore. Malagueta tells Wanderley that he needs to talk to him.

Saturday, 10/23 (Chapter 84)

Wanderley does not accept the money Malagueta offers him to remain silent. Dom tells Eric that Bebeth has gone to Geneva to meet Sabine. Xavier and Jefferson stop on the road because of an accident and tell the policeman that the suitcase in the crashed car is part of the Carioca Palace robbery.

Pedrinho reveals to Antônia and Domênico that Timoteo robbed him in the past, and surprises them by telling them that the former money changer has a son. Maria Pia tells Malagueta that Timóteo died in the same accident in which they found the suitcase he stole from Pedrinho. Sandra Helena, Agnaldo and Júlio suspect that Malagueta was linked to Timoteo. Arlete is run over.

