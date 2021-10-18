Accumulated! Quina brings prize of R$11.9 million today; know how to bet (10/18)

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Accumulated Quina! Federal Savings Bank will draw in this Monday O contest 5684 gives quinine, with a prize of R$11.9 million. And you can follow everything here, in the session of lotteries of Tech News , where you have the main information about this contest and the other lotteries that are running today.

And you can still follow the sweepstakes through the digital channels of Savings Bank: Youtube and Facebook, as well, can follow the transmission via TV network. The draw takes place at Caixa Econômica at Rodoviária Tietê in São Paulo at 20:00.

THE quinine is the Lottery that distributes millionaire prizes, in addition to being easy to play and easy to win, so every week there is the possibility of taking a prize at the quinine. There are already thousands of reais in prizes over the years.

Bet today! to bet on contest 5684 of this Monday bettors have until 19:00 today/Monday to bet through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

Quina: See how to bet today.

the drawings of quinine are held every day of the week, Monday The Saturday. To place your bet is very easy and Caixa offers some options for bettors, check it out:

Lottery Houses Online Cash Lottery Accredited Online Lotteries

To play your game on quinine, just choose 5 numbers or up to 15 numbers and dial on the Lotérica card or on the virtual system of the Online Lottery. The value of the bet is R$ 2 in Caixa Lotteries, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

But, the player can make a Surpresinha and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests with Teimosinha. Matches of 2, 3, 4 or 5 numbers win prizes.

Invest in a pool of quinine

bet with the Box Pools and take advantage of the possibility for the bettor to make group bets. To do this, just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. The pots have a minimum price of R$ 10.00, each quota cannot be less than R$ 3.00, according to the Box.

The player can make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 50 odds. But you are only allowed to place a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes. In case of a Sweepstakes with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

