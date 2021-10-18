Advances in vaccination encourages the return of large companies to face-to-face work – Economy

Face-to-face work, even in a hybrid way, has been a reality in large companies like Magazine Luiza since August last year. With the company’s accelerated growth, many functions and meetings needed to be in person, including at the headquarters, Arena Magalu, in the north of São Paulo. Now, with the advancement of vaccination, the frequency at headquarters increases week by week.

A KPMG survey carried out between July and August shows that 52% of companies intend to return to their operation this year.

Magalu made a great scheme to avoid the contamination of its collaborators. There, those who opted for the face-to-face scheme need to perform a PCR test per week, funded by Magalu. According to the retailer, the office daily reaches 60% of its maximum capacity.

At headquarters, everyone is required to wear masks and observe the recommended distance. “Our team missed the agility that conversation and exchange provide for solving problems,” says Patrícia Pugas, director of people management at Magalu.

As well as the retailer, several companies are starting to resume work in person with the advance of immunization. Last week, the country surpassed the mark of 100 million people immunized.

Change

In the previous KPMG survey, carried out between March and April, the percentage was 39%. The remaining 48% believe that a return to normal life, even if partial, will only happen next year. “The trend is positive. Returning to the office is becoming more of a rule than an exception. And one certainty that we have is that the hybrid model is here to stay”, says Roberto Gomez, leading partner at KPMG.

However, there are companies that are returning to the way it was before. According to the KPMG survey, 15% of the companies surveyed should not maintain the home office scheme. Viver developer is one of them. It is already working with almost all employees in person, five days a week.

The exception is who is from the risk group. According to the president, Ricardo Piccinini, the employees themselves wanted to come back and, as the company is putting new projects on its feet, face-to-face work is more productive. “The process took place gradually, starting with the directors until reaching all employees”, he says. The executive claims that he did not force anyone to be vaccinated, but that all 120 employees took one or two doses of the immunizing agent.

There are still few companies that publicly admit that they will force employees to get vaccinated, something that has become common in the United States, especially among the “big techs”. Simpress is one of them. To monitor employee vaccinations, the company even created an application. In the system, the employee can attach proof of immunization and request their return in person.

After introducing a hybrid model in the first quarter, Simpress has 67% of its staff working in the office. Three days a week, everyone works at the headquarters and, on the others, from home. With the advance of vaccination, Simpress expects to reach 100% of employees in the office by December.