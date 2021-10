The version of the game “French fries 1, 2, 3” in the series “Round 6”, from Netflix.| Photo: Disclosure/Netflix

Education counselors in the British district of Central Bedfordshire, north of London, sent a message to parents and guardians advising them not to let their children watch the Korean series Round 6, success on Netflix. According to the newspaper The Guardian, authorities received reports of children up to 6 years old copying the challenges – and punishments – of the television program, which in England is recommended to be watched only by people over 15 years old. “We strongly advise that children do not watch the Round 6. The program is very explicit, with a lot of violent content,” says the email sent from Central Bedfordshire.

In Round 6, indebted people participate in competitions similar to children’s games in search of a cash prize, but the losers are killed. According to Guardian, even kids who don’t watch the show itself have had access to imitations of the show’s challenges through the TikTok video app and computer or mobile games based on the show.

According to reports received by education authorities in Central Bedfordshire, children in parks are recreating the games of Round 6 and beating those who failed in the challenges. Among the games in the series, two especially popular in the UK are “chips 1, 2, 3”, in which children try to finish a course while a selected person (replaced in the series by a giant doll) is not looking; and the sugar beehive, in which children need to cut geometric shapes out of a biscuit – in this case, there is also concern that children might burn themselves with hot caramel when preparing the candy.