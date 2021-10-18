After 12 days of filming in space, Russian actress and filmmaker return to Earth – Culture

the russian ship Soyuz MS-18 brought back to Earth the first space film expedition, composed by the actress Yulia Peresild, 36 years old, by the director Klim Shipenko, 38, and by the cosmonaut Oleg Novitski. The landing of the descent capsule in the planned area of ​​the Kazakhstan steppe, at dawn today, was smooth and televised by Roscosmos, the space agency of Russia.

The expedition lasted 12 days and had the objective of playing part of the recordings of the feature film The challenge, first to be recorded in space. According to the project, the material filmed in the International Space Station (ISS) will be used to produce about a third of the film (between 35 and 40 minutes).

Last off the ship, Peresild points out that time on the orbital platform seemed short. “It was okay. Everything was perfect. oleg (Novitski) he’s a professional and he doesn’t feel scared”, he praises. Shipenko, for his part, says that “taking off and landing are impressive sensations.”

The Russian director also points out that “what is filmed in space cannot be shot in any studio”. In the cinematographic expedition, it was even left to the cosmonaut, who also had to participate in the recordings. About him, Shipenko says that “in the first two days, (Novitski) he tried to contain his smile in front of the cameras, on the third day he started to get used to it and on the fifth he was already a professional”.

Novitski’s role in the plot, however, does not stray too far from his off-screen reality. He plays a cosmonaut who, when in space, needs the help of a surgeon, played by Peresild, who flies urgently after a short period of training.

The cost of the film project was not revealed, but some experts estimate that the Peresild and Shipenko preparation and spaceflight alone cost about $35 million.

The film has no release date yet, but the Roscomos director, Dmitri Rogozin, believes it will be a success at the box office. However, what he is eagerly awaiting is the boost to space tourism: “I already have several requests from potential tourists.”/With information from EFE