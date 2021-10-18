After a draw with Londrina, Operário fans invade the pitch to attack goalkeeper César

Operário and Londrina drew 0-0 and, after the game, fans tried to attack goalkeeper César. (Disclosure/OFEC)

After the goalless draw between Operário and Londrina last Saturday (16), at the Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa, which kept the two teams threatened by relegation in the Brazilian Championship Series B, two fans invaded the pitch to try attack the goalkeeper César, from Tubarão. The referee Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade reported what happened in the match scoresheet and the Phantom could be harmed following the national competition.

According to the referee, a fan held a poster asking for the shirt of goalkeeper César. After the game, Londrina’s shirt 1 went to talk to this fan, when he started to be harassed by Operário fans. After that, according to a report, there was an invasion and an attempt to attack the Tubarão archer.

“After the end of the match, the visiting team’s goalkeeper, number 01, cesar augusto soares dos reis ribela approached the fence where the home crowd was located to talk to a supporter who was holding a poster asking for his shirt, report this from the said athlete to the refereeing team. during this conversation, some fans approached to antagonize the goalkeeper, and two fans jumped the fence, entering the lawn and heading towards the athlete with the intention of attacking him, being at this moment restrained by security guards, other players and also by people linked to both teams, who did not let the aggression occur and causing the fans to return to the stands, ending the problem. until the closing of this summary, no one presented a police report identifying the invaders”, reported the referee Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade.

As the Operário did not present any police report identifying the invaders, the club’s situation could be harmed if the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) offers the complaint and the club goes to trial. Until the closing of the report, the club had not commented on the matter. On the field, the two teams even sought the goal, but in a technically weak duel, the 0-0 tie ended up being of good size and was lamented more by Operário, who played at home. The Phantom maintained the four points advantage over Londrina, which is the first team within the relegation zone of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.