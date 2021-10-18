After a personal trauma, young people decide to become doctors – 10/17/2021 – Balance and Health

The medical student underwent two bowel surgeries at the age of 14, the general surgeon fell off his horse and had part of his face paralyzed at 13, and the infectious disease specialist dealt with epilepsy crises at 11.

Physicians and future physicians had their first contact with the activity before the question “what do you want to be when you grow up” had to be answered seriously — and these experiences ended up weighing on the professional choice.

Passionate about physics, Willian Luiz dos Santos, 20, thought about becoming an engineer when he was a child. Until, at age 14, he had appendicitis and underwent surgery in Londrina, his hometown. After a few days of discharge, he had to return to the hospital due to complications from the procedure. Days later, the young man’s condition worsened and needed a second surgery.

“Everyone thought I was going to die”, remembers Santos. “They entered the room with a terrified expression, my mother was smiling at me, but it was a sad smile.” That’s when he met the doctor Emanuel Gois Junior, who soon asked him how he was feeling emotionally.

“I broke down, I said I couldn’t take it anymore, it was two months of pure suffering”, says the young man, who says that the doctor talked as if he wasn’t bedridden. “The look of pity was not what I wanted at the time. He started asking simple questions, he had a very calm voice and that gave me peace of mind.”

The doctor’s calm and hope made Santos begin to think about following in the doctor’s footsteps. When it came time to decide which profession to pursue, he announced that he wanted medicine. The mother smiled, the father looked suspicious and said that the boy, who was studying in a public school, would have to work very hard.

“I want to become a symbol of hope. My experience has shown that people should not give up on life”, says he, who in August took another step towards achieving his dream and went to the Federal University of Paraná —classes start in January.

“He is the son of an employee, I didn’t have any studies”, says his mother, Adriana de Souza, 47. Thanks to her son’s encouragement, she is now studying to become a nursing technician.

Currently an infectious disease specialist at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital in São Paulo, João Prats, 32, entered the university with the idea of ​​specializing in neurology. The profession appeared in his life when he started having epilepsy attacks at home and at school when he was just 11 years old.

Despite the delicate situation, he fondly remembers the time, when he was treated by neuropediatrician José Salomão Schwartzman. “He played, worked lightly and that was inspiring”, recalls the doctor who always liked biology and science.

When he commented to Schwartzman that he wanted to be a doctor, he heard the following: “study hard and you still catch me alive to do an internship with me”. The college, however, made him change his specialization area. “I wanted to study neurology, but I had my first physiology classes and I hated it. I found the article boring”, he laughs.

After a few years, Prats opted for infectology. “One of the things I enjoy most is dealing with immunosuppressed patients.” In addition, the doctor also mentions, of course, pandemics. “They are always a novelty for us to work, I would never have imagined that the whole world, today, would be wearing a mask”, he says.

Like Prats, surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo, 70, from the Vila Nova Star Hospital, also thought of studying medicine since he was young, after observing the parents of friends.

Besides, in the old elementary school, Macedo remembers that he was very skilled with his hands. “I had a delicate hand and that cute handwriting and the teachers said: ‘with this hand, you will become a surgeon’ and it really worked”.

However, the scare came at age 13 when he mounted a rodeo horse. “I mounted, he jumped until he threw me at the gate. I hit my face and broke a nerve”, says the doctor, who, due to the accident, had paralysis on the right side of his face.

The fear after surgery was that his eyesight would be impaired, which could prevent the doctor from pursuing a career as a surgeon. “I was very scared of having the eye that blinks less and running the risk of having impaired vision, but nothing ever happened,” he says.

A normal Macedo day starts at 6am, and surgeries start an hour and a half later. Afterwards, he works in his office until early evening, and still does weight training. “I’m very tall, if I don’t do weight training, how am I going to withstand a 12-hour surgery?”

Among the patients who have already gone through the surgeon’s hands are names such as presenter Silvio Santos and President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) — he was responsible for operating the then presidential candidate, in September 2018, when he was stabbed in halfway through a rally in Juiz de Fora (MG).

Graduated 47 years ago, the doctor believes that the profession requires study and updating, in addition to enduring long hours of surgery without shaking his hand.

Daughter of two health professionals, Daniela Bortman, 36, never lost focus and always wanted to study medicine. “My brothers got sick just passing in front of a hospital, but I loved it,” says she, who studied at the University of Taubaté. In the beginning, two areas attracted her: oncology, because of an aunt close to her who had a lymphoma, and neuroscience.

However, everything changed in the third year of college. Unlike her professional colleagues, she had to deal with a trauma midway through the course—in 2006, she had a car accident and became quadriplegic.

The following year, she wanted to go back to the university, but many professors were against it and she even heard phrases such as “medicine is not for you anymore” or “will look for something else for you to do”.

“The time when a person says ‘I can’t’ it’s because he doesn’t know. I was prejudiced by myself, people are prejudiced. We live in a society that attributes people with disabilities as poor, incompetent and useless”, says she, who managed to graduate.

Despite the difficulty, she received help from some people. A teacher managed to get Bortman into the operating room in a wheelchair, and seamstresses made a surgical gown that covered his wheelchair.

After graduating, she was invited to work in the field of occupational medicine, in which she specialized. “Today, most of my work is to promote health and well-being for workers, they have a lot to do with public health, which is preventive medicine”, he explains.

“The more I learned about occupational medicine, the more I understood that health and inclusion are totally linked,” she says, reflecting on her situation. “My physical condition hasn’t improved much over the last 15 years, but today if I’m a happy and fulfilled person, it’s because of my mental health and the context in which I live, because my physical condition is the same.”

Today, in addition to working in the occupational health area at Bayer, she has also opened a consultancy for inclusion and diversity in the job market. “This need for inclusion in medicine exists precisely because of the profile, which is often distant from doctors. That’s why I really believe in the need for inclusion associated with making medicine better and better”, he reflects.