After cursing and assaulting servers, GDF is considering creating a hospital battalion

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) was officiated by the Union of Employees in Health Establishments (SindSaúde) to create the hospital battalion in the public units of the Health Department.

In a document sent to Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the entity requests energetic measures in the short and medium term to end the wave of violence experienced by health professionals within local public structures.

The idea is to make available military police officers trained to ensure the protection not only of public servants, but also of patients and users of health facilities. The proposal is similar to the School Battalion, created in 1989 by the Military Police (PMDF).

“In healthcare, especially in emergency and urgent situations, servers work in a climate of constant pressure. The idea presented to the GDF is that of a battalion constantly trained to ensure the exercise of the public function of the health worker, guaranteeing protection for patients and companions, as well as ensuring assertiveness in the flow of care at the locations”, argues the organization’s president, Marli Rodrigues .

For the union member, in the short term, the demand can also be met with the increase of surveillance posts in hospitals, basic units (UBS), posts and health centers.

wave of violence

At the end of September, a 70-year-old man slapped a nursing technician in the face at Vicente Pires’ UBS #1. Despite what happened, the aggressor is on the loose.

In another case, earlier this month, a patient threatened UBS servers and security guards in Santa Maria after being informed that his case could not be treated in that unit.

Also in early October, another female servant was physically and verbally abused at the Psychosocial Care Center (Caps). An incident report was registered with the Civil Police (PCDF) and the victim went through examinations at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

“It is not fair for workers who dedicate their lives to the population to be attacked. Often, the server at the end of the service suffers the consequences of structural problems that are not their responsibility, social and private factors, or they are pressured as a result of the patients’ lack of information about the flow of care in the public network. It is necessary to protect the servers”, maintained Marli.